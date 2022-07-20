Flamengo vs Juventude: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the Brasileirão match

At opposite times, Flamengo and Juventude face this Wednesday, at 8:30 pm, at the Mané Garrincha stadium, for the 18th round of the Brazilian. The field command belongs to the red-black club, which took the game to Brasília due to the renovation of the Maracanã lawn. O THROW! tracks the match in real time.

+ Who arrives and who leaves? Check out the coming and going of the market in Flamengo

Flamengo, in seventh place with 24 points, arrives for this match with an extra dose of spirit after victories over Atlético-MG and Coritiba last week. The challenge is to achieve the third consecutive triumph to get closer to the leaders of the championship.

The red-black club will have the debut of Everton Cebolinha and has the important returns of Gabigol and David Luiz, who were absent last Saturday. Another reinforcement announced, Vidal did not travel and follows individual preparation in Rio. Marinho, Matheus Cunha, Diego Ribas, Diego Alves, Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique are the other casualties.

+ Check the Brasileirão table and simulate the results



Juventude comes from a draw at home with Goiás and, with just 13 points, took the bottom of the Brasileirão in the last round after being overtaken by Fortaleza. The team from Rio Grande do Sul has not won for eight matches in the competition, with a sequence of five defeats and three draws.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS – Flamengo x Juventude

18th round of the Brazilian Championship



Stadium: Mané Garrincha, in Brasília (DF)

Date and time: July 20, 2022 at 8:30 pm

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo (Fifa/MG) and Celso Luiz da Silva (MG)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Where to watch: Premiere and in Real Time at LANCE!/Voz do Esporte

FLAMENGO (Coach: Dorival Júnior)

Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Everton Cebolinha (Pedro) and Gabigol.

Suspended: Nobody.

hanging: Matheuzinho, Thiago Maia and Lázaro.

Embezzlement: Rodrigo Caio (left knee injury), Diego Alves (pubalgia), Bruno Henrique (right knee surgery), Vidal (physical conditioning), Marinho (pharyngitis), Matheus Cunha (gastroenteritis) and Diego Ribas (muscle pain).

YOUTH (Coach: Umberto Louzer)

Caesar; Rodrigo Soares, Thalisson, Rafael Forster and Moraes; Jean Irmer (Yuri Lima), Jadson and Óscar Ruiz (Marlon); Edinho, Paulo Henrique and Ricardo Bueno

Suspended: Victor Gabriel

hanging: Jadson, Paulo Henrique, Capixaba, Ricardo Bueno and Thalisson.

Embezzlement: Vitor Mendes (muscle injury)