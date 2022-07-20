Flamengo vs Juventude: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

After beating Coritiba at Mané Garrincha 2-0 last Saturday, Flamengo returns to Brasília to face Juventude, this Wednesday, at 8:30 pm, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.

With renewed spirit after the victories over Atlético-MG, for the Copa do Brasil, and Coritiba, for the Brazilian, Flamengo tries to confirm the good phase and will go with its maximum strength. The team is in seventh place with 24 points, and will have the debut of Everton Cebolinha, but the tendency is for him to start as an option on the bench.

After the 0-0 draw with Goiás in the last round and the victory of Fortaleza, Juventude fell to the bottom of the competition with just 13 points added. In addition, it has a negative sequence of eight games without a win, the last triumph being won in the ninth round, against Fluminense.

Streaming: Premiere, with narration by Gustavo Villani and comments by Grafite, Renata Mendonça and Fernanda Colombo.

Flamengo – coach: Dorival Júnior

After giving rest to most of the holders in the match against Coritiba, the tendency is for the coach to repeat the lineup of the 2-0 victory over Atlético-MG, for the Copa do Brasil. Gabigol, who served a suspension, returns, as does David Luiz, who has recovered from knee pain.

Everton Cebolinha, listed for the first time, should start on the bench and make his debut in the second half.

Probable lineup: Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro.

embezzlement: Marinho (pharyngitis), Diego Ribas (right thigh pain), Diego Alves (strengthening), Matheus Cunha (gastroenteritis), Rodrigo Caio (left knee meniscus injury) and Bruno Henrique (knee surgery).

hanging: Thiago Maia, Matheuzinho and Lázaro.

Youth – coach: Umberto Louzer

The team will have the debut of the only signing made by the club so far, midfielder Bruno Nazário. So Marlon goes to the bench. In addition to this change, the team will have the return of midfielder Yuri Lima, absent from the last two games. The tendency is for him to play alongside Jean Irmer and Jadson, forming a midfield with three markers. In the attack, the Paraguayan Isidro Pitta can win the place of Ricardo Bueno.

Probable lineup: Caesar; Rodrigo Soares, Thalisson, Rafael Forster and Moraes; Jean Irmer, Yuri Lima, Jadson and Bruno Nazário; Paulo Henrique and Isidro Pitta (Ricardo Bueno).

hanging: Yuri Lima, Jadson, Thalisson, Paulo Henrique, Capixaba and Ricardo Bueno.

embezzlement: Vitor Mendes (thigh muscle injury) and Vitor Gabriel (suspended and loaned by Flamengo).