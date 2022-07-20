Flights suspended after extreme heat damages London airport runways

Landings and take-offs were temporarily suspended today at London’s Luton Airport after extreme heat damaged the terminal’s runways, according to Reuters. The problem is the result of a heat wave that hits part of Europe.

Thermometers reached close to 40°C in the UK on Monday. So if you’re traveling or heading to England soon, be on the lookout for transport services (in addition to preparing for the heat).

The airport told Reuters that flights were disrupted for about two hours while “a critical runway repair was made after high surface temperatures caused a small section to lift”.

In that period, about 14 flights were diverted to other airports, according to FlightRadar24 data.

See also: Discover 10 islands in Europe that are booming this summer

At Brize Norton Air Force Base, about 120km from London, the Royal Air Force (RAF) confirmed to Reuters they were using alternate airfields after being told the heat had melted the runway.

“During this period of extreme temperatures, flight safety remains a top priority for the RAF, so aircraft are using alternate airfields according to a long-established plan. This means there is no impact on RAF operations,” the Defense Ministry said.

rail network

Excessive heat has also impacted the UK’s rail infrastructure, so the guideline is that passengers travel only if absolutely necessary. The London Underground, for example, had to reduce vehicle speed, making the service slower.

The company Network Rail posted on social media explaining how the tracks were affected by the heat, causing trips to be interrupted. With high temperatures, the track expands and can bend, which makes it unsafe for trains to operate. See below: