Fluminense will make buses available to fans for a match in Volta Redonda — Fluminense Football Club

Fluminense will provide buses for fans who wish to go to Volta Redonda to watch the match against Red Bull Bragantino, which takes place this Sunday (24/07), at 4 pm, at Estádio Raulino de Oliveira, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship.

There will be three boarding point options: Laranjeiras, Barra da Tijuca and Niterói. The value for members is R$ 70. For non-members, the service costs R$ 100. Sales for members will start at 10 am this Wednesday (20/07), while for non-members it starts at Thursday (21/07), at 10 am. Closing of sales will be on Saturday (23/07), at 15 pm.

Check all information

Boarding Locations

– orange trees

– Barra da Tijuca

– Niterói

Schedules

Check in: 10am

Departure: 11 am

Return: 15 minutes after the end of the match

Approximate travel time: 2 hours

ATTENTION! There will be no stops along the way. Fans must disembark at the same boarding location.

Values

– Members: BRL 70

– Non-Members: BRL 100

IMPORTANT! The price of the bus does not include the ticket for the departure.

– Members will be able to buy one ticket with a membership fee + two tickets with a non-member fee. sales in nense.com.brin the “Tickets” tab

– Non-members can buy up to two tickets. sales in in fluminensefc.futebolcard.com

– There will be no half-price

Heads up: There will be no ticket withdrawal. The fan who buys the ticket must present the voucher with an identification document at check-in at the boarding point.

