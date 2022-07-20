For Ukraine ‘very important’ to win war before winter, says presidency – International

It is important for Ukraine to win the war before the winter so as not to allow the Russians to settle in the long term, said the head of the Ukrainian presidency’s cabinet, Andriy Yermak, in an interview published on Tuesday (19).

“It’s very important for us that (the war) doesn’t go into winter. After winter, the Russians will have time to settle down, so it will be more difficult. They drive us to that. It’s very important not to give them that possibility,” Yermak said. Novoie Vremia magazine.

While Yermak repeated that arms deliveries from Western powers are still insufficient, he also explained that Ukraine has received military aid from the United States through the “Lean-Lease Act,” a World War II law taken up in May by President Joe Biden to speed up the shipment of weapons.

“Our objective is victory, we don’t expect anything else”, he added.

Yermak also highlighted that current negotiations with Russia are focused on unblocking grain exports from Ukrainian ports, and not on seeking an end to the conflict.

“These negotiations take place between the military and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the mediation of the UN”, he explained.

“I communicate with the UN Secretary General, Antnio Guterres, not with the Russians,” he concluded.