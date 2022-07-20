Friend’s Day | 5 Films that address the topic

Today, July 20th, is celebrated the Friend’s day at the Brazil. The date created in 1969 by Argentine professor Enrique Ernesto Febbaro was inspired by the landing of man on the moon and, according to him, the event came not only to commemorate Neil Armstrong’s feat, but also as an “opportunity to make friends in other parts of the world”. of the universe”. To commemorate the day, we list 5 movies that address this topic.

1 – The Perks of Being Invisible

In this film Charlie (Logan Lerman) is a young man who feels out of place due to the difficulties of interacting with other people at his new school, until he meets brothers Patrick (Ezra Miller) and Sam (Emma Watson), who start to keep him company. Although Charlie is happy with his new friends, his surprising past still haunts him. Available on Netflix.

2 – Monsters University

Mike and Sullivan are exemplary students at Monsters University, but are forced to work as a team after a dispute between the two ends in an incident. Students are forced to participate in the scare Olympics to avoid being expelled and join a team made up of unpopular monsters. Available on Disney+.

3 – Untouchables

Philippe (François Cluzet) is a tycoon who becomes quadriplegic after a serious accident. In need of care, he hires Driss (Omar Sy), a troubled young man who clearly has no experience caring for someone in that condition. Slowly, the friendship between the two grows and strengthens, forming a beautiful friendship. Available on Globoplay.

4 – Before You Depart

The film shows the unlikely friendship between two elderly people, billionaire Edward Cole (Jack Nicholson) and mechanic Carter Chambers (Morgan Freeman), both terminally ill patients sharing the same room in a hospital. As they live together, the two write a list of the last things they wanted to do before leaving. In an outbreak, the two escape the hospital and try to accomplish all the feats on the list. Available on HBO Max.

5 – Monica’s Gang: Ties

The live-action tells the story of Flaky’s disappearance. To find her pet dog, Cebolinha will count on the help of Mônica, Cascão and Magali, facing great challenges and living several adventures to bring him back home. Available on Globoplay.