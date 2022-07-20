FRIEND’S DAY: Check out the story of beautiful friendships portrayed in the movies

This Wednesday, July 20th is remembered as Friend’s Day. The cinema also likes to tell good stories of friendships, there are several films that approach the theme in their plots. Here is a list of beautiful friendships portrayed on the big screen. Check out.



Brazil Central

The friendship between Dora (Fernanda Montenegro) and Josué (Vinicius de Oliveira) pack the journey of these two characters in Central do Brasil. The film directed by Water Sales won an Oscar nomination for best foreign film. In her performance as Dora, Fernanda was nominated for best actress.

Set in Brazil, the plot revolves around Dora, a retired teacher who works as a letter writer for illiterate people at the Central Station of Brazil, who helps Josué, a boy whose mother died hit by a bus, to find his father in the North East.







Green Book – A guide to life

Green Book is an American comedy-drama film based on a true story. It tells the story of the friendship between classical jazz pianist Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) and Tony Vallelonga (Viggo Mortensen), an Italian-American security guard who worked for Shirley as a driver and security guard.





The Five’s Club

Five high school teenagers commit petty crimes at school and, as punishment, they have to spend Saturday at school and write an essay telling what they think of themselves. The group brings together young people with completely different profiles: the popular, the preppy, the weird, the nerd and the rebel who end up becoming friends.







Count on me

After a stranger is accidentally killed near their home, four Oregon boys decide to see the body. On the way, Gordie Lachance, Vern Tessio, Chris Chambers and Teddy Duchamp encounter a man in a swamp full of leeches. Starting as a simple game, the boys’ adventure evolves into a landmark event in their lives.



Meetings and disagreements

Bob Harris (Bill Murray) is a movie star, who is in Tokyo to do a whiskey commercial. Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson), meanwhile, is in town accompanying her husband, a workaholic photographer (Giovanni Ribisi) who leaves her alone all the time. Suffering from the schedule, Bob and Charlotte can’t sleep. They meet by chance at the bar of a luxury hotel, and in a short time they become great friends.



shipwreck

In Castaway, Tom Hanks’ character befriends a ball named Wilson. In the story, Chuck Noland travels to Malaysia for work when his company plane crashes over the Pacific Ocean during a storm. As the sole survivor of the crash, Chuck ends up on a desert island. When his rescue efforts run out, Chuck learns to survive on the island.





The Lord of the Rings – The Fellowship of the Ring

It is noteworthy that a work like The Lord of the Rings, by JRR Tolkien, involves not just one hero, but many characters with a common goal: the destruction of the Ring of Power. They create bonds and reveal feelings that we encounter in everyday life, on the journey of our life: they become friends.