Friend’s day: the 10 best female friendships in fiction | Movies and series

Created by Argentine Enrique Ernesto Febraro, the Friend’s day It is officially celebrated on the 20th of July. The inspiration for the choice is due to the arrival of man on the moon – which happened exactly on this date in the year 1969 – and which, in addition to scientific advancement, represented the opportunity to make friends in another part of the universe.

In Argentina, the commemoration became official since 1979; here, in Brazil, it only gained strength from the 1990s onwards. But, even though the date took a while to establish, celebrating friendship is so important that the Brazilian calendar also has two more days set aside for it: April is popularly defined as Brazilian Friend’s Dayand July 30 was defined by the UN as The International Friendship Day.

Curiosities aside, the truth is that life is much better with friends – so much so that, in fiction, there is no shortage of incredible stories where inseparable duos, trios or quartets are protagonists. With that in mind, we curated and prepared a special list of the 10 best female friendships in series and movies. Check it out – and take the opportunity to call your friends for a marathon with popcorn and good chat. Happy friend’s Day!

1 – Christina and Meredith – Grey’s Anatomy

Although no longer in Grey’s Anatomy – which remains firm and strong for 18 seasons -, Cristina Yang, the unforgettable character of Sandra Oh, accompanied the protagonist Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) for almost 10 years. Between fights, laughter, striking phrases (“You are the sun! He no”) and iconic moments – like the last dance to the tune of “Where Does The Good Go?” of the duo Tegan and Sara – their friendship was so strong that it even put their love relationship with Derek Shepherd in the background.

2 – Marnie and Hannah – girls

in the quartet of girls, you can’t help but say that the strongest friendship is formed between Marnie Michaels (Allison Williams) and Hannah Horvath (Lena Dunham). In one scene, when Hannah wonders about the end of her love story with Adam, Marnie even says that, perhaps, the love story of her life is about the union of the two – which, despite the ups and downs, never stopped exist. Like Cristina and Meredith, the duo also has a dance scene that’s notable for fans of the series – “Dancing On My Own”by Robyn, at the close of one of the first episodes of the first season.

3 – Hannah and Lilly – Hannah Montana

Going for a more nostalgic path, another duo that stayed in the popular imagination is from the unforgettable Disney series that took Miley Cyrus to stardom, Hannah Montana. Do you still remember Hannah and Lilly, the skateboarder played by Emily Osment? In the two worlds of the protagonist – that of the awkward teenager and the teen star – Lilly’s friendship was one of the greatest gifts and was even the subject of one of the songs in the repertoire, the very cute “True Friend”.

4 – Lorelai and Sookie – Gilmore Girls

The relationship between Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and mother-daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel) is one of the strongest on the Amy Sherman-Palladino series – but Lorelai’s friendship with Sookie also steals the show. Always together, the two starred in some of the funniest moments in history and always showed an unfailing partnership when it was necessary to speak seriously to bring the support that the other needed. It is no wonder that, in the revival of Gilmore Girls made by Netflix, the participation of Melissa McCarthy, the interpreter of Sookie, was one of the most anticipated.

5 – Sophie and Frances – Frances Ha

In the world of movies, one of the most beautiful – and real – friendships is the one lived by Frances (Greta Gerwig) and Sophie (Mickey Sumner) in Frances Ha, Noah Baumbach’s B&W feature. An ode to adult life millennials, the film focuses a lot on the expectation and frustration we’ve dealt with over the years – whether in relationships or professional life. But, in the midst of all this turmoil, even between ups and downs, the bond with her best friend is one of the strongest points in the protagonist’s life.

6 – Issa and Molly – insecure

Another friendship that has gone through ups and downs – over an entire season, including – and yet shows the intensity of the female union is that of Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) in insecure. Although they have very different personalities, the two characters complete and support each other throughout life’s dilemmas. So, although the series focuses a lot on romantic relationships, their partnership steals the spotlight and only reinforces how life can be much easier when you have someone to trust by your side.

7 – Thelma and Louise – Thelma & Louise

Considered by many to be one of the top films about female friendship, Thelma & Louise it’s about two middle-aged women – Thelma Dickinson and Louise Sayer, played by the great Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, respectively – who decide to take a weekend trip to get out of the rut. However, what started as a proposal for leisure and escapism from the monotonous day to day, ends up becoming an escape from the police after the two commit unexpected crimes. By showing the female partnership in times when rivalry between women prevailed, the feature is a milestone in cinema and took home the award for Best Original Screenplay at the 92 Oscars.

8 – Beanie and Kaitlyn – Outstanding

Olivia Wilde’s Directing Debut, Outstanding It’s about two best friends – Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein) – who decide to take a break from the pressure of studying after discovering that classmates they’ve enjoyed all year have gone on to colleges as good as theirs. Because of this, with the discovery that it was possible to enjoy between one race and another, the two decide to go after the damage in a single night – which causes them to get into several confusions and even start a fight that could end once and for all. the friendship. But real friends resist everything, don’t they? And the plot shows this with a lot of fun and lightness.

9 – Jane, Kat and Sutton – The Bold Type

You can’t make a list about female friendship without mentioning the trio of The Bold Type: Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Kat Edson (Aisha Dee) and Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy). While living the dream of living in New York and working in Scarlet Magazineone of the biggest women’s magazines, they count on each other’s support to deal with professional ambitions, love issues and the self-knowledge of adult life, which is not always easy.

10 – Camille, Tye, Quinn and Angie – Harlem

