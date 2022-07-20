Friends: What would Monica and Chandler’s daughter look like? Artist imagines the heirs of the couples in the series – News Seen on the web

Brazilian illustrator used artificial intelligence to simulate the look of the descendants of Rachel and Joey, Phoebe and Mike and even Ross and Janice.

Friends came to an end 18 years ago, forever changing the history of TV and the careers of its six members – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry. Ten seasons, 236 episodes and a special later, fans still revisit the series for a good laugh or to formulate theories that would change the entire plot created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

But have you ever wondered what the children of some of the sitcom’s most memorable couples would look like? We don’t get to see these kids on the small screen because their potential parents ended up or because they never really existed. Details that did not stop the imagination of the Brazilian illustrator Hidreley Leli Dião.

Through an artificial intelligence program, he simulated the look of the characters and shared the impressive result on his Instagram (@hidreley). Curious? Then check it out below:

MONICA AND CHANDLER





Monica and Chandler adopted twins Jack and Erica at the end of the series. However, if the two could conceive a baby, she would be a very cute girl and very similar to her mother – at least that’s what Hidreley imagined. Notice the eyes and nose identical to Cox’s!

Friends: Courteney Cox forgot several episodes of the comedy

RACHEL AND JOEY





Rachel and Joey dated for a week, as revealed by Aniston’s character in Season 10. What if they had decided to stay together and raise a family? Well, here’s the result: a mini-Joey without taking off or putting on. The hair, eyebrows and eyes leave no doubt!

ROSS AND JANICE





Played by Maggie Wheeler, Janice was initially introduced as Chandler’s ex-current-future girlfriend. At 5th seasonHaving once again broken with LeBlanc’s character, she finds Ross wandering the streets of New York shortly after learning that his ex-wife Emily (Helen Baxendale) is remarrying. Unexpectedly, the two end up in bed together.

The romance doesn’t go much further, but if it had, have you ever thought about what the couple’s heir would be like? The nose and smile are Janice’s, while her eyes resemble Ross’s. Would the laugh also be like her mother’s?

Friends: Did you notice those 12 hidden details in the scenes?

PHOEBE AND MIKE





At the end of the series, Phoebe and Mike (Paul Rudd) decide they want to be parents, but it’s unknown if they’ve actually fulfilled their wishes. For Hidreley, if they had had an offspring, it would be a boy who would perfectly match Phoebe and Mike’s traits. He would have his father’s eyebrows and his mother’s dimples.

JACK AND JUDY GELLER





Jack (Elliott Gould) and Judy Geller (Christina Pickles) are Ross and Monica’s parents in friends. Despite already having two quite challenging children, they could very well have planned a third. In the mind of the Brazilian illustrator, it would be a boy, a balanced mix between Jack and Judy.

For those nostalgic, it is worth remembering that the 10 seasons of friendsas well as the reunion of the cast, are available in the HBO Max catalog.