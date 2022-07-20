From Sampaoli to Lisca: how Santos changed route and hired coach | saints

Santos’ mission was not easy, as the club had to go after a football executive while it had no coach. On the same day that Bustos was fired, Edu Dracena, who was the head of the department, asked to leave Peixe.

The first step, then, was to hire Newton Drummond to be the new executive. This happened on the 13th of July.

Between Edu Dracena’s departure and Drummond’s arrival, Santos avoided starting conversations with coaches. The idea was to wait for the executive to be hired in order to define a profile and set an objective in the search for Fabián Bustos’ replacement.

The arrival of Newton Drummond made Guto Ferreira’s name gain strength at Santos. Peixe sought out the coach’s manager and even opened conversations to hire him, but the resistance of a large part of the fans and even internally made the club retreat. That was near the end of last week.

Still in financial crisis, Santos saw itself with few options, even more unemployed names. Faced with the internal understanding that it is necessary to invest more in football even with problems, President Andres Rueda decided to dare.

Over the weekend, the manager got in touch with Jorge Sampaoli, who recently left Olympique de Marseille, in France, and is in Brazil. The coach has already worked at Santos and was Brazilian vice-champion in 2019.

Sampaoli received the call from Andres Rueda well, but warned the president that he only intends to work next year. Once again, the Fish was back to square one in the search for a replacement for Bustos.

That’s when Newton Drummond made another suggestion after trying to hire Guto Ferreira. The target then became Lisca, who had only been in Sport for three weeks.

With the coach the conversations were faster. Santos spoke with businessman Jorge Machado, who takes care of Lisca’s career, showed the desire to hire the coach, reached a financial agreement and only waited for the termination with Sport.

Lisca, as soon as he learned of Peixe’s desire, showed interest in working at Vila Belmiro and did not oppose a contract without a fine, as the club has done with coaches since the arrival of Andres Rueda.

Now, Lisca is the new Santos coach and will have the mission to replace Fabián Bustos for the rest of the season. His first training session at CT Rei Pelé will be on Thursday, but on Wednesday he will follow the match against Botafogo, in Vila Belmiro, at 21:30, for the Brasileirão.

