Galaxy A04s appears in certification with up to 25 W recharge

Samsung is expected to update its entry-level smartphone lineup soon, and the Galaxy A04s has just been identified with the American regulatory body FCC. The documentation shows some basic details of the model, such as connectivity and charging patterns.

Galaxy A04s will have Samsung’s own chip (Image: @OnLeaks/@GizNext)

The smartphone appears with a model number SM-A047F/DSN, along with the EP-TA800 charger. The adapter supports the Power Delivery protocol at 5V/3A or 9V/2.77A — thus charging at 15W or 25W respectively.

In addition, the approval also confirms support for Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC, showing that even though it is a basic model it will support recent connectivity technologies. Your build will still have a tray for external storage via micro SD card.

Galaxy A04s: what to expect

According to previous tests on Geekbench, the Galaxy A04s will come with the same Exynos 850 processor already present in the Galaxy A13 4G and Galaxy M13. It operates at maximum frequencies of 2.0 Hz, and comes with the Mali G52 GPU.

However, recent rumors have pointed out that the model will also have a 5G version, probably with another chipset. At first, it should be exclusive to the Indian market, but the arrival in other countries in the sequence is not ruled out.

Model should win 5G version in the Indian market (Image: Disclosure / Samsung)

The smartphone will have at least one version with 3GB of RAM, but other configuration options should also appear. Its operating system will be Android 12, along with the typical One UI interface of the Korean brand.

Other technical details of the device have not been disclosed so far, but it should be quite similar to other entry-level models from Samsung. With this, the A04s will be able to bring an LCD screen with HD resolution and drop-shaped notch, with a refresh rate of 60 or 90 Hz.

The model is also expected with a triple set of cameras on the back, while the biometric sensor will be on the side. Its battery can be 5,000 mAh, just like in the predecessor model.

A specific date for the launch of the Galaxy A04s has not yet been released, but the appearance in certifications indicates that it could arrive in the next few days. As it is a simpler device, Samsung should launch it on its platforms without much fanfare.

Source: MySmartPrice