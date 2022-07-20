Gallardo breaks silence and leaves River Plate’s future open; contract runs until December | argentinian football

Marcelo Gallardo returned to speak with the press this Tuesday. The River Plate coach, who did not give press conferences in the team’s last three games, defended the team’s current moment, but ended up drawing more attention for his statements about his future at the club.

– I’m convinced where to go in bad times. This is the message I want to convey to you (journalists) and the fans. And if we can’t fight for the title (of the Argentine Championship), I’ll leave the best team possible for when they have something solid again – said Gallardo.

1 of 2 Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate coach — Photo: Getty Images Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate coach — Photo: Getty Images

The statement generated buzz among journalists, who insisted on the issue. Gallardo, who has a contract with River Plate until December, avoided any more concrete positions.

– This is a question that is not for now. This is my projection. That’s what I said: I’m going to occupy myself in these three months and work on what I said earlier. I understand that my stay bothers me, even when the results don’t come.

– Until the last day of my contract, I will always be prepared to give the team better solutions. If that’s enough to fight for the title, good. If not, I need to generate a structure that in the medium term will serve the institution – he added.

2 of 2 River Plate players regret the tie with Vélez, for the Argentine Championship – Photo: Getty Images River Plate players regret the tie with Vélez, for the Argentine Championship – Photo: Getty Images

Worst start in the Argentinian Championship under the coach’s command

Gallardo has been in charge of River Plate since 2014. The coach usually only defines his stay at the end of the season, when he analyzes the situation to renew or not the contract.