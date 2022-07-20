GDP of some European countries could fall by 6% if Russia cuts gas, says IMF

A complete interruption of gas supplies from Russia to Europe would have a devastating effect on countries in Eastern and Central Europe, which could see their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fall by around 6%, according to a report published on Tuesday. fair (19) by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In Germany, the European Union’s main economic engine, GDP would fall by around 3% in the event of a total cut. In the case of Spain, which is much less dependent on gas from Russia, the effect would be significantly more limited, and the drop in GDP would be around 1%, the same for France.

The countries whose economies would suffer the most from a total Russian lockdown – an increasingly speculated option – would be, in that order, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Italy, Germany, Austria, Romania, Slovenia, Croatia, Poland and the Netherlands.

Of these, the first four (Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Italy) would experience a drop in activity of around 6% of GDP. In all of them, except Italy, there is, according to the IMF, a risk that if Russia cuts gas, supplies could fall by up to 40%.

“These impacts could be mitigated by finding alternative sources of supply, alleviating infrastructure bottlenecks, promoting energy savings and increasing solidarity agreements between countries to share gas,” the report says.

Russian gas covers 40% of Europe’s gas needs, which has so far decided not to veto the purchase of fuel from Russia, which in turn has already suspended all or part of supplies to 12 countries.

In recent months, shipments to Europe via Ukraine have dropped by nearly 30%, and those from the Nord Stream pipeline, which carries Russian gas directly to Germany under the Baltic Sea, by 60%.

Nord Stream is currently on a technical standstill for “planned maintenance”, and its feasibility is uncertain due to problems in overhauling the turbines that Russia has encountered due to Western sanctions, according to Russian state-owned company Gazprom.