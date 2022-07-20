Germany gives in and Russian gas must return; Japan too – 07/19/2022 – Nelson de Sá

Headlined in the German Süddeutsche Zeitung, “As Putin likes.” In the new sanctions package, “nobody talks about giving up Russian gas anymore, on the contrary, the question is: how will Europe survive?”. Ensuring the return of Russian gas, which is suspended.

Russian financier Kommersant then reported (with the illustration below) that the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline turbine, which was bound by sanctions in Canada, “was sent to Germany by plane, not by sea, which should speed up the arrival”, proceeding from there to Russia. That’s because the new package “does not contain a ban on turbines”.

Subsequently, Reuters reported and German financier Handelsblatt confirmed that “Russian gas should flow through Nord Stream 1 again”, on schedule, after maintenance of the pipeline is completed.

At the same time, finance Nikkei reported that the Japanese government has told the Mitsui and Mitsubishi groups to “keep their stakes in Sakhalin-2”, Russia’s gas project, even if it “threatens the unity in sanctions” of rich countries on Moscow.

Two weeks earlier, a decree from the Russian government had determined the consolidation of the project in a new state-owned company, with the foreign participants being able to continue under new terms. “The Japanese government wants it, for the country’s energy supply.”

PELOSI AND THE ABYSS

At the Financial Times“Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan next month,” ahead of US Congressional elections.

The Global Times, linked to the Chinese CP, quoting Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, then headlined that the House Speaker “could trigger a crisis in the straits” and lead the two countries’ relations “to fall into an abyss”. the journalist Hu Xijin explained, on social media, that it could “unleash a military conflict”.

KISSINGER WARNING

In the headline on Bloomberg’s website, “Henry Kissinger Warns Joe Biden Against Endless Confrontation With China.” The former secretary of state called for “Nixonian flexibility” to defuse the US-China and European Union-Russia conflicts.

He sees Biden as “very influenced by the internal aspects [da política americana] in China’s view.” And he says that European leaders like Germany’s Olaf Scholz “have lost their sense of direction.”

IRON

In an “exclusive” headline by Caixin, with the image above, China established a new 20 billion yuan ($3 billion) “state-owned iron ore giant” to “wield a bigger rod when dealing with China’s exporters.” Australia and Brazil”. In 2021, the country accounted for 70% of ore purchases in the world.