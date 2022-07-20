Giant waves crash into Hawaii wedding party; watch videos

Photo: Playback/Twitter/@theWeatherboy

A wedding ceremony in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, did not go as expected for a couple. Giant waves invaded the venue, the Hulihe’e Palace, and destroyed all the party’s decorations.

The situation happened last Saturday, the 16th. In an interview with the local TV station Khonthe couple Riley and Dillon Murphy said they already expected a tropical storm on their wedding day, but were not prepared for the big waves that formed.

Videos of the moment went viral on social media and show tables and chairs being dragged, as well as guests running to escape the water. Watch:

“We were just starting to move some things around, when all of a sudden this huge wall popped up. Luckily, there was no more food in any of the containers, and the cake was thankfully safe,” Dillon explained to Hawaiian TV.

Despite the scare, the groom said that no one was hurt and that the ceremony was carried out. “We ended up taking great pictures with the waves crashing, and the wedding was beautiful.”

“We didn’t have our dance floor, but nobody seemed to care. By the end of the night we were all dancing in the mud and it was amazing. The show went on and it was a really, really fun night,” added Dillon.

According to the newspaper daily mail, the giant waves also passed over a two-story building and flooded highways in the Kailua-Kona region. According to the US National Weather Service, a current from the south created “historic conditions for surfing”.

