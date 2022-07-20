Google Play System gets Wallet branded update and new ways to experience

More details about the July 2022 update for the Google Play system were revealed on Monday (18). According to the information, the platform will have a complete overhaul of Google Wallet, in addition to the inclusion of new forms of experiences with multiple devices. The system – also called “Google System” – would be a set made up of the Google Play store, Google Services and Android itself. One is to update the latest design experience with the markdown for Google Wallet.

Also, on the developer side, more features have been added for app creators to use APIs that allow them to build enhanced experiences across multiple devices. It is worth remembering that the update for this month of July had already been highlighted previously to have the functionality play-as-you-downloadwhich allows users to play while downloading.

To update the official Android store, it is necessary to access the Play Store, enter the main menu – by clicking on the circle of your account, in the upper right corner – and enter the option of settings. Then open the topic About and touch Update Play Store. The Google Play System can have its updates manually fetched by the settings from your cell phone. just go on Software information and tap the option that shows Google Play System Updateto search for new installations. So, have you already received the Google Play System July patch? Tell us in the space below.

Source link