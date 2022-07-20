Google Wallet: application brings together credit and debit cards, vaccination wallet and tickets

Taking and storing photos, listening to music, accessing the internet, making payments and even calling. Smartphones have so much functionality that, since the launch of Apple’s first iPhone in January 2007, they have been nicknamed the digital Swiss Army knife.

This Wednesday (20), Google hopes to have taken another step towards this consolidation, with the launch, simultaneously in Brazil and in a group of countries, of the Google Wallet.

Available for Android and WearOS, the free application allows the integration of several digital items such as credit, debit and loyalty cards, vaccination vouchers, transport tickets and tickets to events, such as the Rock in Rio, issued by Ingresso.com, no storage limit.

“Our great ambition is to be able to replace the physical wallet. We want users to be able to store, within this digital wallet, any document they need”, says Natacha Litvinov, executive of the Google Pay strategy and operations team.

The product has more than 15 partners in Brazil, including banks, card issuers and brands, such as Bradesco, Banco do Brasil, Caixa, Itaú, Inter, Nubank, XP, Visa, Mastercard, ELO, Ministry of Health (through DATASUS) and ticket.com.

Safety

With a 40% increase in cell phone theft between January and April in the city of São Paulo alone, the application has a security system. If your device is stolen, you can find, lock or erase your device using “Find My Device”.

“Precisely for security reasons, none of the information is stored in the cloud and can only be accessed through biometrics or the user’s personal key,” says Litvinov.

Sign up for the newsletter From Zero to Top and receive success stories from the business world:

Related