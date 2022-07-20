Google Wallet arrives in Brazil with contactless payments and more – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

O Google announced this Wednesday (20) that its new app Portfolio is available in Brazil. It is compatible with Android and WearOS and allows you to carry credit and debit cards for contactless payments, transport tickets, event tickets and documents. Among the local partners are Nubank, Ingresso.com and the Ministry of Health.

Google Wallet (on the right) (Image: Disclosure / Google)

In all, there are 15 Google partner banks, brands and issuers in Brazil:

Bradesco

Bank of Brazil

Cashier

BTG

C6Bank

Itau

Inter

digit

Neon

Next

Nubank

XP

Visa

MasterCard

Link

Google’s idea, however, is to go beyond payments. Therefore, the Wallet also supports proof of vaccination against COVID-19, issued by the Ministry of Health through Datasus.

Another partnership is with Ingresso.com. She is responsible for issuing tickets for Rock In Rio 2022, which can be saved in the app.

According to Google, the idea is to expand this list over the next few months.

Getting the app is easy: if Google Pay is installed on your device, it will automatically update to Google Wallet. You can also download it from the Play Store.

Google wants to integrate Wallet into its services

The new Wallet (or Wallet, as it is called in English-speaking countries) was presented in May this year at Google I/O, the company’s developer conference.

The promise is that it will be able to really replace your wallet, with support for items such as airline tickets, loyalty cards, tickets, transport tickets, identity and driving documents, and means of payment.

Google intends to integrate the Wallet into its services. So, if you have a saved airline ticket, you would receive notifications about the delay or cancellation of that flight.

A concert ticket would appear in the calendar as an appointment, and the device would advise the best time to leave and which route to take. When looking up information on Google Maps, the app would display your transportation card balance, and so on.