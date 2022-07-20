Grey’s Anatomy: Inventing Anna Actress Joins Cast

Ingratiating yourself with super producer Shonda Rhimes can secure you a job for years to come! Let Alexis Floyd say so, actress who played Neff in the miniseries Inventing Anna (2022). She pleased the boss so much that she won a spot on the regular cast of Grey’s Anatomy. Her character should appear in the premiere of the 19th season of the medical series.

According to Deadline, Alexis will play Simone Griffin, a surgical resident who is in her first year at Gray Sloan. She’s funny, smart, demands a lot of herself, and has complicated family dynamics.

The character will also have a differential with other newcomers to Grey’s Anatomy: despite growing up in Seattle, she never wanted to work at Gray Sloan because she has a painful history with the hospital. Considering the amount of tragedies that have happened there, it won’t surprise anyone if she lost a family member in those corridors, right?

As the hospital’s teaching program closed at the end of Season 18, all residents had to look elsewhere to improve. So Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and the gang will start all over again from scratch, with new students — and, of course, new romances and new dramas.

“Grey’s Anatomy, like everything else involving Shonda Rhimes, is a series that has redefined the medical genre and remains committed to diversity, relevance and vulnerability,” Alexis said in a press release. “To be able to join the cast for Season 19 is an immeasurable honor and it is sure to be a lot of fun!”

In addition to Making Anna, Alexis Floyd had a recurring role in the highly acclaimed The Bold Type (2017-2021). She worked as a concierge at a yoga studio in New York City before landing the role of Neff, who became friends with Anna Delvey (Julia Garner). The character was inspired by Neffatari Davis.

The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy is set to premiere on october 6th in the United States. In Brazil, the series is shown by Sony Channel, which ends its 18th year next Tuesday (26). Previous seasons are available on Star+, Prime Video and Globoplay.