Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19 will have a new doctor played by the actress of Inventing Anna; know – News Seen on the web

The next season of Grey’s Anatomy premieres in October and will have a new doctor at Meredith’s hospital.

Already consecrated as one of the longest-running series in television history (and with several iconic characters throughout history), Grey’s Anatomy will return for season 19 with new cast – and a familiar face from the Netflix catalog. The next arc of the medical plot will feature Alexis Floyd, coming directly from the cast of Inventing Anna, one of the miniseries that compete for the Emmy 2022. deadlinethe new character will be linked to a “mystery” left at the end of the 18th season of the production of Ellen Pompeo.

In Grey’s Anatomy, Alexis Floyd will play a doctor named Simone Griffin. She is an intelligent and witty young woman who will start in the series as a resident in the surgery department at Gray Sloan Hospital. Despite her “sharp” personality, Simone also has a difficult past and, according to Deadline, we will meet a complicated family dynamic, which will be related to the hospital itself.





Who is Alexis Floyd?

Singer and Dancer, Alexis Floyd began her artistic career in the theater, but gained much prominence as one of the main characters in Inventando Anna. In the Netflix miniseries, Floyd played Neff, a receptionist who became best friends with the con artist played by Julia Garner and who was inspired by a person who actually exists, as well as several other cast members.

In addition, the actress also appeared in another darling series from the Netflix catalog, The Bold Type, in which she played Aunt Cleyton during the third season. Among other minor appearances, she appeared in Way Down, The Good Fight and Dickinson.

“As with all of Shonda’s works [Rhimes], Grey’s is a landmark in the genre, which remains completely committed to diversity, relevance and vulnerability. Joining this squad is an honor and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Alexis Floyd (via deadline).





When does season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy premiere?

In the United States, the next season of Grey’s Anatomy is scheduled to premiere on October 6, 2022, but, for now, there is no confirmed release on Brazilian television. The current season of the series (18th) is broadcast by Sony’s cable TV channel and previous seasons are available in the Amazon Prime Video catalogue.

