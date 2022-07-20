“He once again…” Venê Casagrande ‘detonates’ Diego Ribas and bullshit gets even hotter in Flamengo

the midfielder Diego Ribas called a press conference this Tuesday (19), when he completes six years at Flamengo, where he talked about the future in the Rubro-Negra team. Surrounded by family members, the athlete revealed that he will leave the team at the end of his contract, which runs until December 2022. The midfielder also highlighted that he will not play in another club in the national football.

Diego Ribas had been heavily criticized by the fans who were dissatisfied with the midfielder’s performance within the four lines. Furthermore, the journalist Venê Casagrandeduring the program ‘sports River‘ criticized the player’s attitude in marking the collective which, for him, did not present anything new.

“He once again puts himself ahead of Flamengo to make that decision. He is extremely vain, egocentric (…). Practically six years since the signing of Diego Ribas from Flamengo. I mean, he did it all planned out. This was not the time, Diego Ribas didn’t say anything at this press conference, beyond what we already knew. He himself knew that Flamengo would not renew the contract with him. So Diego didn’t say anything.”.

“He just took the microphone and criticized the crowd that booed Arão and booed Vitinho. He criticized part of the press, saying that the press cannot be criticizing Flamengo players all the time. He did not say anything. Was this the moment? Not. It wasn’t the time. Do you know why it wasn’t the time? Flamengo is playing three competitions. It’s at a super decisive moment in the season. Flamengo is looking for new signings”, concluded.