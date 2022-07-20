“He will stay there for a year”; Diego already thinks about a future away from Flamengo and favorite club to sign him draws attention

Diego Ribas is a recent idol in Flamengo. It may divide opinions now, but when he leaves the Club, he will certainly be remembered for the titles he won and for everything he represented in Mais Querido. He is the number 10 with the most titles of the century and that is no small feat, even more so for a player who has lived through it all at Rubro-Negro.

Last Tuesday (19), Ribas gave a press conference and said he is leaving Flamengo at the end of this year. your contract will close and will be his last moments with the flamengo shirt. Still during the responses, the medallion ruled out playing for another Brazilian club, highlighting the history he conquered in Flamengo.

This week, the communicator Marcus Vinicius I had already said that Diego would be moving soon to the United States. The idea is for him, along with his family, to stay there for a year after the Mengo era. The “Fla Web” portal brought the news that there are ongoing conversations with Orlando City, club that already tried to sign him between 2018 and 2019, but Diego ended up staying at Mais Querido. Last month, there was also talk of a Qatari team, but that doesn’t seem to be the star’s priority.

“I have just received the information that Diego Ribas is moving (soon) to Orlando, USA. The athlete will initially stay there for a year. I still haven’t been able to confirm if he’s going to play at Orlando City, but remembering that the player recently received polls from Orlando”, informed the youtuber from Flamengo.

Diego should only confirm his future officially when his contract with Fla is over. On the other hand, it is natural that he is already looking at his future after Mengão, even more so because he has a very heavy name in football and his career speaks for itself. Interested in their football, even at the end of their career, they will not miss it.