Higher fruit consumption lowers risk of depression

A study published in the British Journal of Nutrition showed that the more fruit a person consumes, the lower the risk of depression. The research interviewed 428 adults and analyzing the relationship between consumption of fruits, vegetables, sweet and savory snacks and psychological health, found that the frequency with which we eat fruit is more important to our psychological health than the total amount we consume during a week. The researchers also concluded that people who eat nutrient-poor salty snacks and chips are more likely to increase their anxiety levels.

Taking into account demographic and lifestyle factors such as age, general health and exercise, the survey also found that both nutrient-dense fruits and nutrient-poor savory snacks were linked to psychological health, but there was no such association. on vegetable consumption. “Usually, whole fruits are good sources of fiber and should be included daily in a balanced, varied and as natural food plan as possible”, says nutritionist Marcella Garcez, director and professor at the Brazilian Association of Nutrology (ABRAN).

In the study, the more frequent consumption of fruit, the lower the score for depression and higher for the mental well-being of respondents, while those who frequently ate nutrient-poor salty foods were more likely to experience “daily mental lapses”, known such as subjective cognitive failures and reporting lower mental well-being. “A greater number of lapses were associated with greater reported symptoms of anxiety, stress and depression and lower mental well-being scores,” explains the doctor, who adds. “Nutrients found in healthy foods work to get the brain to produce serotonin, popularly known as the feel-good hormone.”

Other studies have found an association between fruits and vegetables and mental health, but few have looked at fruits and vegetables separately — and even fewer have assessed the frequency and amount of intake. “Both fruits and vegetables are rich in antioxidants, fiber and essential micronutrients that promote optimal brain function, but some of these nutrients can be lost during cooking. This is an advantage of fruits”, says Marcella. “Changing what we eat is a simple and easy way to improve our mental well-being. Overall, it is worth trying to get into the daily habit of choosing and consuming something from the fruit bowl,” she concludes.

