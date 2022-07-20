Hollywood Channel shows seven Batman movies

The Hollywood Channel has already prepared itself for a big farewell to the month of July. Are there Gotham vigilante fans out there? There is Batman marathon prepared.

One of the most recognizable superheroes on the planet, and a hero of Gotham, Batman is ready to spend a summer week in the spotlight on the Hollywood Channel. The marathon screening special, which will run from July 25th to 31st, always at 9:30 pm, will guarantee the broadcast of seven Batman films.

One of the most profitable and admired sagas in the history of cinema, the Hollywood special begins with “Batman”, by Tim Burton and Michael Keaton, and will go through all the feature films until “The Dark Knight Rises” by Christopher Nolan and with Christian Bale.

Keep up to date with all the movies and the days they will be shown, and don’t miss the opportunity to review your favorite.

BATMAN, July 25, 9:30 pm

By Tim Burton, with Michael Keaton, Kim Basinger, Michael Gough, Robert Wuhl and Jack Nicholson

In this adventure Batman faces Joker, his arch-enemy who does everything he can to dominate Gotham’s criminal underworld.

BATMAN RETURNS, July 26, 9:30 pm

By Tim Burton, with Michael Keaton, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken, Danny DeVito and Michael Gough

Batman fights Penguin, a mobster with a lot of power. However, the task proves to be complicated when a new character appears on the scene: the audacious and agile Catwoman.

BATMAN FOREVER, July 27, 9:30 pm

By Joel Schumacher with Nicole Kidman, Jim Carrey, Val Kilmer, Chris O’Donnell and Tommy Lee Jones

Batman and Robin face off against a mad scientist and the Two-Face Man.

BATMAN & ROBIN, July 28, 9:30 pm

By Joel Schumacher with George Clooney, Alicia Silverstone, George Clooney, Chris O’Donnell, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman

Batman, again accompanied by Robin, faces off against Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy to stop them from freezing Gotham City.

BATMAN – THE BEGINNING, July 29, 9:30 pm

By Christopher Nolan, with Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes and Morgan Freeman

Traumatized by the violent death of his parents, a millionaire undergoes rigorous training to become a bloodthirsty vigilante.

THE DARK KNIGHT, July 30, 9:30 pm

By Christopher Nolan, with Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart and Maggie Gyllenhaal

Gotham is under threat: in addition to the action of the mafia and the increasingly discredited image of Batman, the arrogance of the Joker, a murderous psychopath, grows.

THE DARK KNIGHT IS REBORN, July 31, 9:30 pm

By Christopher Nolan, with Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Gary Oldman, Anne Hathaway and Tom Hardy

It’s been eight years since Batman disappeared into the night, going from hero to fugitive. But the appearance of a new terrorist in Gotham City will bring Bruce Wayne out of his self-imposed exile.

TRAILER | BATMAN GOES TO THE HOLLYWOOD CHANNEL

