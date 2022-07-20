How the Netflix crisis could affect the lives of subscribers

This week, Netflix announced the loss of 1.2 million subscribers in the first half of 2022 alone. To contain the crisis, the streaming giant will have to take measures that will affect users who continue with the service, such as charging fee for using the same login and password at more than one address, and even advertising support on the platform, scheduled to be implemented early next year.

According to Variety, in a letter sent to shareholders, Netflix announced that it intends to learn from the new measures in order to improve the catalog offer. “Our advertising business in a few years is likely to be very different from what it looks like on day one,” the company said. But other issues will be put to the test of the consumer.

Check out the changes that will affect the Netflix subscriber:

Netflix did not disclose the price of the ad-supported plan, but promised to be lower than the commercial-free streamer’s most popular plan: the standard package ($15.49/mo in the US), which includes two HD streams.

Then it brings together in topics the practical strategies they are announcing and something about how the drop in subscribers affects the content – ​​like canceled series, producing things more pop than heads to attract audiences…

Shared password fee

In Latin American countries, Netflix started a testing phase with an extra charge for using the same account in different homes. The values ​​reach 2.99 dollars, just over 16 reais in conversion, in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, and new tests will also be started in Argentina, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. According to the Bloomberg, users will not be able to spend more than two weeks using the same account in more than one household. After the deadline, the subscriber will be “invited” to allow the new charge or not. There is still no forecast for the arrival of the novelty in Brazil.

Advertising on the platform

Last week, Netflix struck a deal with Microsoft for the technology company to place ads on the platform, which could receive the ads later this year. “Microsoft has given us the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and business fronts, while also providing a strong privacy policy for our members,” said Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters. The intention is to offer a cheaper subscription modality to consumers who don’t mind seeing advertising.

canceled series

With the need to stop the bleeding, the streaming giant must cancel expensive productions that are not making up for the amount invested, despite having millions of fans. It was the case of Sense8, which was abruptly canceled after two seasons, but which had a special outcome after pressure from subscribers. The diversity-packed series has been shot in multiple locations around the world, making the cost of flying and filming in real locations keep increasing, especially with the cast. Cost containment, then, must reach productions that do not give the expected return.

More pop, less cult

There is also a need for Netflix’s production to focus on more popular content, which attracts more mass audiences. With that, those more cult productions, like the series dark and the movie Pomegranate, which make viewers think, tend to be left out. On the other hand, easy and fast productions, such as sex education and I never… gain more and more space.

Restricted contents

Netflix also works with the possibility of having content restricted to “premium” subscribers. Paying for a cheaper price, customers who opt for the advertising plan will have access to a less complete catalog than those who pay the full price. “The vast majority of what people watch on Netflix we can include at the ad-supported level. There are some things it doesn’t, and we’re talking to the studios. But if we launch the product today, members of the ad tier will have a great experience,” said Ted Sarandos, CEO of Netflix. The price in Brazil has not yet been announced.

