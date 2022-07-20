How to Format Samsung Galaxy M53

There may be some reasons why it is necessary to format the Galaxy M53. To solve, for example, a problem of slowness or malfunction of some component, to sell your device or to fix the full storage space.
Thinking of helping with the process, Canaltech has prepared a quick step-by-step guide to help reset the Galaxy M53 to factory settings. The path to be followed is different from that seen in other Android models, but it remains simple to do. Here, a Galaxy M53 with Android 12 under One UI 4.1 interface was used, so other Samsung phones with the same version of the interface and operating system will have similar steps.
How to format the Galaxy M53
- Make sure the cell phone has at least 50% battery, or is plugged in — if the process is interrupted by lack of power, the cell phone may become unusable;
- Open the Settings menu of your Galaxy M53 and go to the “General management” option;
- At the bottom of the screen, find “Restore”;
- Also further down, click on “Restore factory default”: be aware that doing this procedure will erase everything on your phone, such as photos, videos, applications, email accounts and other data;
- Check all apps and accounts that will be deleted, and scroll down to the bottom of the page, then click on “Reset”;
- On the new screen, there will be a confirmation with a “Delete All” button. Click on it;
- The process will begin and should take a few minutes to complete. Once finished, the phone will be ready to be configured again from scratch.
