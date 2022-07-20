Cellular formatting is a very useful process in many situations, and it’s no different with the Doogee S98 Pro. If your smartphone is experiencing performance issues or lacks internal storage space, resetting to factory defaults can serve as one of the most effective solutions.

In addition, the operation is also recommended when the device is passed on to someone else, through sale or donation. In this way, sensitive data is not accessed by third parties, whether known people or not.

The device used in this tutorial uses Android 12, and other Doogee models with the same version of the platform may have a similar step by step to be restored.

How to format the Doogee S98 Pro

Step by step to format the Doogee S98 Pro (Image: Jucyber/Canaltech)