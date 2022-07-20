Cellular formatting is a very useful process in many situations, and it’s no different with the Doogee S98 Pro. If your smartphone is experiencing performance issues or lacks internal storage space, resetting to factory defaults can serve as one of the most effective solutions.
In addition, the operation is also recommended when the device is passed on to someone else, through sale or donation. In this way, sensitive data is not accessed by third parties, whether known people or not.
The device used in this tutorial uses Android 12, and other Doogee models with the same version of the platform may have a similar step by step to be restored.
How to format the Doogee S98 Pro
- Make sure the Doogee S98 Pro is plugged in or has at least 50% battery power — interruptions can render the device unusable;
- Inside the applications tray, find the settings icon;
- Scroll the settings menu to the end, and select the “System” option;
- Next, identify the command “Clear all data (reset to original configuration)”;
- The next screen will show which device data will be erased. If you are sure of your decision, select the option “Clear all data” at the bottom of the display;
- The system will ask for one more confirmation. Again, find the option “Clear all data”;
- Formatting should be initialized and will take a few minutes. When the initial settings screen appears, it means that the process has been completed successfully.
Did you like this article?
Enter your email address on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.