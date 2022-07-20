How to improve your sleep and ensure more energy to get things done

Staying tired because you haven’t slept properly is a problem that has affected people around the world. Learn how to avoid.

Sitting in front of screens before bed or having insomnia due to life’s worries all make your sleep worse. Unless you’ve already identified a problem with healthcare professionals, it could be caused by a lack of control over your biological clock. Every body needs certain hours of rest and when they are not considered, excessive tiredness results.

It is necessary to make some observations and ensure a peaceful night, preserving metabolism. Food and discipline directly depend on this habit. A rested person, having completed all the necessary relaxation phases, can enjoy the day with productivity and satisfaction, without stress.

Understand how you can improve your sleep to reach your daily goals

  • Use technology to your advantage, use apps like Oura Ring and FitBit to monitor sleep patterns, checking how many hours you’ve been sleeping and whether you’re waking up in the middle of the night.
  • Stay away from the lights 1 hour before bed and try to relax by doing a short meditation. Prepare the environment, leaving it air-conditioned, fragrant and with good hygiene.
  • Set a bedtime and set the alarm clock away from the bed, as this encourages the body to get up without prolonging the time to wake up.
  • Identify what is making your sleep worse, lack of physical exercise, medication, food. Adopt other healthy habits to ensure the integrity of the results.
  • Be sure to organize your activities, avoid procrastinating and stay exposed to sunlight for at least 15 minutes a day, seeking to synthesize vitamin D, which fights stress.

