How to see what is the Wi-Fi password I’m already connected to on the cell phone

Everyone has had that time when friends and colleagues ask what wifi password and you have no idea.

Whatever the reason, forgetting the password or never having memorized it, this is when you need to turn to find out how to connect someone else’s device to the wireless network.

Lucky for us, there are ways to find out the Wi-Fi password without having to call the service provider. Check with us how to see the password of the wireless network your cell phone is already connected to.

The following steps can be done both on Apple’s iOS system and on devices using Android (preferably from Android 10 onwards):

1) Access network settings

On iOS, go to Settings, then Wi-Fi, then the network you’re connected to. On Android, go to Settings, Network & Internet, then Wi-fi. The connected network will appear.

2) Find the IP

After the first step, we need to find the IP address. On iOS, it is in the Router part.

On Android phones, just go to the Gateway, Router field or in other versions described as Manage Router.

3) Access the router

This step is the same, regardless of the smartphone model you have. Copy the IP number, found in the previous topic. Open your browser and paste the number into the search bar. This way you will access the router’s data.

Enter your device login and password. You should already have created login and password to access or this information is in the device manuals or even pasted on the device itself.

4) The password

Here the information may differ depending on the operator providing the wireless internet service. Look for a Wireless or Wireless menu or similar.

Identify the field described as Password or Password and click on the link. THE your wifi password will appear on the screen for you to consult.