Instagram launches new searchable dynamic map

the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerbergtoday announced a new dynamic map feature à la Snapchat for the Instagram Stories, which allows you to explore an area through the locations marked in the posts. According to the executive, the novelty has already been released to all users.

Created to make the Instagram search experience more immersive, the novelty is an expansion of another previously exclusive feature of traditional posts, published in the platform’s classic feed. The company also took the opportunity to make its maps more complete with new filtering and navigation options.

To access the novelty, just tap on the location marked by the user in a story, for example. Once this is done, you can check out things like restaurants, museums, squares and, of course, other nearby posts. Stories that were published with the location sticker prior to this update are also supported.

Also according to the social network, it is also possible to search for a specific location in the search tab using a hashtagas #SãoPaulo or #Recife , for example. Results include Stories, traditional posts, and relevant guides.

If you find an interesting place when browsing these maps, you can also save specific locations to revisit them in the future or even send them to friends via a direct message (direct messageor DM).

Any user can contribute to the content displayed on maps by tagging a location. For a post or story to be visible to others on maps, the user’s account must be public.

via TechCrunch