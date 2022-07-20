International Moon Day: 5 films to understand space exploration

The 20th of July is the International Day of the Moon. The date marks the technological advance of humanity to succeed in its first space trip, commanded by NASA, when the United States and the Soviet Union were fighting a space race.

Aboard the Apollo 16 spacecraft, Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin Aldrin took off from the US with a mission to explore the lunar soil. Thus, on July 20, 1969, Armstrong, the mission’s commander, first set foot on the moon, famously saying: “This is one small step for a man; a giant leap for humanity.”

To remember the importance of this historic event, nothing better than watching some of the best cinematographic productions on the subject. That’s why we’ve listed 5 movies that can help you understand space explorations. Check out!

1. The First Man (2018)

Film ‘The First Man’ (Photograph: Digital Reproduction / Universal Studios )

Directed by Damien Chazelle, the film tells the life story of American astronaut Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling) and his journey to become the first man to walk on the moon. The production, which won the Golden Globe for best soundtrack (2019), still narrates the astronaut’s personal sacrifice, and national, so that one of the most dangerous space missions was carried out and marked the beginning of new discoveries about the universe.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and Youtube.

two. Life (2017)

‘Life’ movie (Photograph: Digital Playback / Sony Pictures )

Known for being a film that balances the fiction genres science and horror, ‘Vida’, directed by Daniel Espinosa, tells the story of six astronauts of different nationalities. All are on an international space station, with the aim of studying samples of the soil of Mars obtained by a satellite. But when they analyze the data, they discover a single inert cell, awakened by Hugh Derry (Ariyon Bakare), which proves the existence of life beyond Earth.

The discovery is celebrated around the world and, through a lottery, the extraterrestrial is named ‘Calvin’. However, in the midst of studies, the organism begins to develop rapidly and becomes a threat to crew members who, without means to defend themselves, try at all costs to fight it and prevent it from reaching Earth.

Where to watch: Star+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Youtube.

3. Interstellar (2014)

‘Interstellar’ movie (Photograph: Digital reproduction / Warner Bros Pictures )

With the Oscar for best visual effects and awarded as the best film by the Empire Award, ‘Interstellar’, directed by Christopher Nolan, tells the journey of a group of astronauts who receive the mission to verify possible planets to receive the world’s population, after much of the Earth’s natural resources being consumed.

In the work, it is still possible to watch the conflict between personal and professional life, as astronaut Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) agrees to lead the mission even though he knows he may never see his daughter Murph (Mackenzie Foy and Jessica Chastain) again. But as the years go by, she grows up and goes on a journey to try to save the population of planet Earth.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and Youtube.

4. Gravity (2013)

Film ‘Gravity’ (Photograph: Digital reproduction / Warner Bros Pictures )

Directed by Mark Scruton, who won the Oscar for best director for the production, and starring actress Sandra Bullock, the film follows the journey of experienced astronaut Matt Kowalski (George Clooney) with Dr. Hubble telescope repair.

However, what was supposed to be simple, turns into chaos when they are surprised by a shower of satellite debris hit by a Russian missile. Thus, they are thrown into outer space and, without the help of NASA’s ground base, seek a way to try to survive in an environment totally unsuitable for humans.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and Youtube.

5. Apollo 18 (2011)

Film ‘Apollo 18’ (Photograph: Digital reproduction / Dimension Films )

With images taken during a secret space mission to the Moon, the production, directed by Gonzalo Lopez-Gallego, tells the story of the ‘Apollo 18’ satellite, financed by the US Department of Defense. After the end of the last official manned mission on the lunar surface (Apollo 17), the ‘Apollo 18’ is launched towards the moon with only two astronauts who did not know what to expect from the trip. Upon reaching their destination, they find a cracked helmet, which could be a terrifying alien encounter.

Where to watch: Apple TV.

*By Vitoria Rondon

