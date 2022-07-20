Japan wants simulated gravity habitat on the moon by 2050

the absence of gravity in space is a long-term problem for astronauts. Scott Kelly, who spent 340 days on the International Space Station (ISS) returned to Earth with valuable data on exposure to outdoor environments for a long time, and the big picture is not pretty.

According to NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), astronauts on extended missions tend to lose 20% to 40% of muscle mass, 1% to 2% of bone density per month, especially in the legs, and have an irreversible condition. of arterial stiffness normally present in the elderly, with arteries and veins behaving as if they were 20 to 30 years older.

With the exception of arterial stiffness, which increases the risk of heart attack and stroke, the other symptoms can be reversed upon returning to Earth, but when we look at scenarios with humanity spreading across the Solar System, and plans to colonize the Moon and Mars, the things get complicated.

Millions of kilometers from Earth, the living conditions of humans in environments without gravity would be worthy of a psychological horror movie, where any injury could be fatal. On the other hand, it’s not interesting to stay in one place forever.

For Neil DeGrasse Tyson, asteroids are the Cosmos’ way of asking “how’s your space program going?” and branding a bonnet, like dinosaurs, isn’t cool. But if staying in space in gravity-free environments isn’t cool in the long run either, what’s the solution?

The simplest answer is artificial, or more accurately, simulated gravity environments. Several studies use the concept of centripetal force in proposals for environments that rotate all the time, creating a force that keeps people, animals and structures attached to the “ground” of the habitat. Anyone who has ridden a roller coaster knows this.

Which brings us to the somewhat daring project of the time, which, for all intents and purposes, is not exactly a scam, as it came from a partnership between Kyoto University and Kajima Corporation, one of the oldest and most reputable construction companies in Japan.

In a press conference broadcast on Kansai TV’s YouTube channel, the project consists of a gigantic cone-shaped structure, powered with an adequate amount of energy to keep it rotating at high speed, so that the centripetal force simulates the effect of gravity equal to that of Earth, but on the Moon.

“Lunagrass”, the name given to the conceptual base/station, would allow inhabiting humans to carry out all the activities they do here, from work to leisure, and in theory, even having children off Earth, although there is no extensive data on the effect of space on gene expression for reproductive purposes.

Takuya Ohno, chief architect at Kajima Corporation and one of the project’s leaders, is curiously optimistic, although he keeps at least one (Earth) foot:

Obviously, (the project) is not technical at all, but it is important to come up with new ideas at this point. If possible, I want to go to the Moon. More specifically, I want to go to Mars. I want to realize the Moon concept, somehow, by 2050.

anyone who read Meeting with Rama manages to notice the similarities of the text with the Japanese proposal, the Lunagrass station is basically a practical application of the scientifically accurate concepts of Arthur C. Clarke and Gerard K. O’Neill. None of what has been presented is Sci-Fi nonsense, the concept is perfectly viable and correct.

The big, huge problem is in the scale. This concept is not aimed at a research station, with three or four astronauts jogging, but at a huge city, with a civilian population. The institutional video even shows a lake/sea, with boats sailing.

The logistics to implement something like that, in the grandiosity proposed by the Japanese, would not only be infernal, we just don’t have the adequate technology to implement something of such grandiosity, either direct or ancillary. And let’s not even talk about the astronomical costs (not intended).

The ideal approach would be to build modules on Earth to transport them to the Moon, but we currently don’t have anything capable of making this trip. I mean, we do, but politics can keep Starship grounded longer.

Once there, finding a suitable power source is another matter. And we still don’t have anything ideal for tapping into the Moon’s helium-3 reserves, so don’t ride the “fuel of the future” wave of clickbait portals.

Still, the joint proposal by Kyoto University and the Kajima Corporation is being seen as an incentive for new generations to seek to study new ideas and approaches to the problem of the long-term permanence of humans outside Earth, and who knows, pursue careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

As for the Lunagrass station, I would say that one day we will develop something like that, but I wouldn’t risk anything concrete for before 2100.

Source: Universe Today