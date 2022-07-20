Jardim das Flores in Osasco will have a drive-in cinema

The city of Osasco will be the stage for the first time of Cine Autorama, Brazucah Produções’ itinerant drive-in cinema project. The four free sessions, which are sponsored by Belgo Bekaert Arames and supported by the ArcelorMittal Foundation, take place on July 30 and 31, Saturday at 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm and Sunday at 6:30 pm and 9 pm, at the VIP Arena.

A habit rescued during the pandemic, drive-in cinema has fallen into the public’s taste and can be a different way to watch a movie. The program starts on Saturday, the 30th, at 19:00 with the exhibition of Eduardo and Mônica. The feature is the film adaptation of the song by the band Legião Urbana that became a classic of Brazilian rock in the 1980s and features Gabriel Leone and Alice Braga playing the famous couple in the song. At the 9:30 pm session, the public will be able to check out Spider-Man: No Return Home, the newest film in Spider-Man’s cinematic history. Played once again by Tom Holland, the superhero is unmasked and asks Doctor Strange for help to solve this problem.

On Sunday, the 31st, at 6:30 pm, the feature film Ghostbusters – Beyond, a new chapter in the classic franchise The Ghostbusters, will be shown. The film brings a new generation of ghostbusters, but with a lot of nostalgia and creativity. Then, the 9 pm session, which will feature accessibility features, features Tô Ryca 2. In the national comedy, Samantha Schmütz returns to play the character Selminha, who now needs to recover her fortune.

Celebration of the seventh art

For those who do not have a car, but want to enjoy the Cine Autorama, the novelty is the creation of a pedestrian area with 20 seats (for this area without a car, there is no need to reserve tickets, as the occupation will be on a first-come, first-served basis ).

“We thought of a session with great affection for our debut in the city of Osasco. There will be hours of fun, nostalgia and celebration of the seventh art in this very charming drive-in cinema format”, says Marco Costa, creator of Cine Autorama.

Cine Autorama in Osasco is made possible through the Federal Law of Incentive to Culture, with sponsorship by Belgo Bekaert Arames, support by ArcelorMittal Foundation, Osasco’s Secretary of Culture and Osasco Municipal Council for the Rights of Children and Adolescents, carried out by Brazucah Produções and the Ministry of Tourism .

About Cine Autorama

Cine Autorama was the first mobile drive-in cinema to appear in Brazil. Conceived by Brazucah Produções and with more than six years of experience, the project democratizes access to culture and has already held more than 360 sessions for about 85 thousand people across the country. In São Paulo alone, the touring circuit has already been present in iconic places in the city such as the Latin America Memorial, Charles Miller square, São Paulo Legislative Assembly and Campo de Marte airport. Since the beginning, free sessions have been shown to more than 85 cities in different Brazilian states.