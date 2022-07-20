Joaquin Phoenix will earn MILLIONAIRE fee to return in ‘Joker 2’; Know How Much!

Joaquin Phoenix will return in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ (‘Joker: Madness for Two’), sequel to the visceral ‘joker‘ after a lengthy negotiation with Warner Bros. And the actor will earn a lot for the film.

When he first played Gotham’s most infamous villain in ‘joker‘ from 2019, phoenix won $4.5 million. The film grossed over $1 billion and earned the actor an Oscar.

Now, the actor has asked for a significant raise for Warner Bros. To put Phoenix back in clown makeup, the studio had to shell out $20 million more shares of box office profits. The value was revealed by the Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to Phoenix, the sequel will feature the Oscar-winning actress and singer. Lady Gaga like Harlequin.

Several artists are sharing fan art imagining the star featured as the character, as did the boss logic.

After the news, it didn’t take long until Gaga trending on social media, with fans saying they were excited to see her back on the big screen after ‘Gucci House’.

Check out the reactions:

The sequel will be a musical.

The character has been played by Margot Robbie in ‘Suicide squad’Birds of prey‘ and ‘The Suicide Squad‘. This time the Harley Quinn will be introduced in an even darker way.

In ‘joker‘, Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) works as a clown for a talent agency and, every week, has to go to a social worker, due to his known mental problems. After being fired, Fleck reacts badly to the mockery of three men in the middle of the subway and kills them. The murders start a grassroots movement against Gotham City’s elite, of which Thomas Wayne (Brett Cullen) is its largest representative.

