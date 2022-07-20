Joaquin Phoenix will earn MILLIONAIRE fee to return in ‘Joker 2’; Know How Much!

Joaquin Phoenix will return in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ (‘Joker: Madness for Two’), sequel to the visceral ‘joker‘ after a lengthy negotiation with Warner Bros. And the actor will earn a lot for the film.

When he first played Gotham’s most infamous villain in ‘joker‘ from 2019, phoenix won $4.5 million. The film grossed over $1 billion and earned the actor an Oscar.

Now, the actor has asked for a significant raise for Warner Bros. To put Phoenix back in clown makeup, the studio had to shell out $20 million more shares of box office profits. The value was revealed by the Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to Phoenix, the sequel will feature the Oscar-winning actress and singer. Lady Gaga like Harlequin.

Several artists are sharing fan art imagining the star featured as the character, as did the boss logic.

After the news, it didn’t take long until Gaga trending on social media, with fans saying they were excited to see her back on the big screen after ‘Gucci House’.

The character fits perfectly for Lady Gaga. https://t.co/LV1uYiyI5U — Ticiane Narciso (@ticianenarciso) June 14, 2022

Here thinking about how insane the Joker musical with Lady Gaga and Phoenix will be, I see people complaining but if it’s true it will be surreal, and Told Philip knows what he’s doing. And just to see the music in the first film was a character apart, the music drives the story — wool ☘️ (@raioran) June 14, 2022

gaga with harleen fortnight is everything i could want, my favorite artist and my favorite female character —cas IM NAYEON 6/24 (@heejingaga) June 14, 2022

reading the news that gaga is in negotiation to be the alerquiana was the best thing of the day, mami comes to guarantee another Oscar — duda (@itxsmadu) June 14, 2022

Not to mention that I think that Gaga will bring a very different Harley Quinn from Margot. A Harley Quinn that is more cartoonish, more Camp and maybe even more realistic and less fanciful. This is not a criticism of Margot as I love her and think she is fantastic but it would be nice to see a different nuance. — Ravy is going to see Gaga 7/17 (@ashtonsvenus) June 14, 2022

Crlh harley’s gaga is going to be a lot of fuck — Clara Maciel️‍ (@claretos07) June 14, 2022

LADY GAGA IS GOING TO BE THE NEW HARLEEK I DON’T BELIEVE (image is just a bosslogic concept) pic.twitter.com/VXORZ72Q21 — Pericute (@perifofo) June 14, 2022

MY GOD LADY GAGA https://t.co/om5mBYfA2O — lady gaga (@exaustaney) June 14, 2022

looking forward to seeing lady gaga telling lies about preparing for the role of harley quinn — dance. (@rosesouvenir) June 14, 2022

I want Harley Quinn to wake up the sleeping old Gaga https://t.co/z3Pz9Q2MMO — Dil (@divercii) June 14, 2022

Lady gaga from Harley Quinn opposite Joaquim Phoenix is ​​that kind of thing you never thought of, but always wanted. pic.twitter.com/SMHE8f0S4C — Rafa da Guia (@rafadaguia) June 14, 2022

The only woman who could play Harley Quinn besides Margot is Lady Gaga, the woman is perfect in everything she does, she’s a great actress, she delivers everything in the movies and in the series she’s done, apart from being a chameleon, all her performances are amazing — (@aquanoria) June 14, 2022

The sequel will be a musical.

The character has been played by Margot Robbie in ‘Suicide squad’‘Birds of prey‘ and ‘The Suicide Squad‘. This time the Harley Quinn will be introduced in an even darker way.

In ‘joker‘, Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) works as a clown for a talent agency and, every week, has to go to a social worker, due to his known mental problems. After being fired, Fleck reacts badly to the mockery of three men in the middle of the subway and kills them. The murders start a grassroots movement against Gotham City’s elite, of which Thomas Wayne (Brett Cullen) is its largest representative.

