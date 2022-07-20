Johnny Depp is seen with redhead and increases romance rumors

According to British newspaper The Mirror, actor Johnny Depp, 59, who recently won a lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, was seen several times in Italy accompanied by a red-haired woman.

The Daily Mail newspaper pointed out that the woman in question is Mathilde Beltran, a French teacher who is teaching the language to the actor, who will need the skill on a new project.

But a source, who requested anonymity, assured the newspaper: “She is your French teacher and there is no romantic connection.”

On Sunday, Johnny and Mathilde were spotted together at the Umbria Jazz Festival in Perugia, where the actor took the stage with Jeff Beck, whom he joined on tour after the court case ended.

Johnny is gearing up for the role of King Louis XV in the film Jeanne du Barry, a true story about the daughter of a seamstress who became the monarch’s mistress.

Now Depp just wants peace

Sources close to actor Johnny Depp say that the artist just wants “peace” after the verdict of the long legal dispute against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

In a statement to People magazine’s website, the source revealed that Johnny is “happy” and “relieved” with the outcome of the lawsuit in which he will earn more than $ 10 million from the actress. In return, he will disburse US$ 2 million.

