Johnny Depp is seen with redhead and increases romance rumors

Admin 4 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

According to British newspaper The Mirror, actor Johnny Depp, 59, who recently won a lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, was seen several times in Italy accompanied by a red-haired woman.

The Daily Mail newspaper pointed out that the woman in question is Mathilde Beltran, a French teacher who is teaching the language to the actor, who will need the skill on a new project.

But a source, who requested anonymity, assured the newspaper: “She is your French teacher and there is no romantic connection.”

Color photo of Johnny DeppJohnny-Depp-Jack-Sparrow

Johnny Depp would be negotiating a millionaire contract to return to play Jack SparrowKevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Johnny DeppJohnny-Depp-Edward

Gauntlet used by Johnny Depp in Edward Scissorhands was auctioned for BRL 418,000Alex Wong/Getty Images

Johnny Depp after victory over Amber Heard in courtJohnny-Depp-Marília-Mendonça-YouTube

The verdict in the case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard became the most viewed live in the history of YouTube, surpassing a show by Marília MendonçaCliff Owen/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images

Amber Heard and Johnny DeppAmber-Heard-Johnny-Depp

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were married between 2015 and 2017

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard_Johnny Depp and Amber Heard_

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp faced each other in a trial that dragged on for monthsJohn Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

0

On Sunday, Johnny and Mathilde were spotted together at the Umbria Jazz Festival in Perugia, where the actor took the stage with Jeff Beck, whom he joined on tour after the court case ended.

Johnny is gearing up for the role of King Louis XV in the film Jeanne du Barry, a true story about the daughter of a seamstress who became the monarch’s mistress.

Now Depp just wants peace

Sources close to actor Johnny Depp say that the artist just wants “peace” after the verdict of the long legal dispute against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

In a statement to People magazine’s website, the source revealed that Johnny is “happy” and “relieved” with the outcome of the lawsuit in which he will earn more than $ 10 million from the actress. In return, he will disburse US$ 2 million.

Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Angelina Jolie gets excited at the Måneskin show with her daughter, Shiloh – Who

+ Angeline Jolie and Shiloh (Photo: Playback / Twitter Whoopsie) Angelina Jolie was seen in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved