Jorge Nicola opens the game and exposes the possibility of Ferreirinha being the possible replacement for Gabriel Veron at Palmeiras

Palmeiras registered in the last few days the forwards Miguel Merentiel and Flaco López in the BID (Daily Newsletter) and the duo is already at the disposal of Abel Ferreira for the sequence of the season. There is the possibility that the Uruguayan and Argentine will debut this Thursday (21), against América Mineiro, at the Independência stadium, in a game valid for the 18th round of the Brasileirão.. However, the Portuguese coaching staff may have another casualty in the squad in the coming days.

That’s because Leila Pereira and Anderson Barros are in talks with Porto to sell striker Gabriel Veron to the Portuguese team. The negotiations are around R$ 55 million. As it has a short cast, many Palmeiras considered the possibility of Anderson Barros returning to the market in search of a replacement. The name most commented on by the fans on social media was Ferreirinha, from Grêmio.

However, the Grêmio striker should not land at the Football Academy. That’s because Leila Pereira believes that Giovanni will be able to replace Gabriel Veron. Another reason that keeps the number 10 away from Grêmio do Verdão is that Romildo Bolzan does not intend to release the athlete for less than €12 million. The information is from journalist Jorge Nicola.

“Palmeiras never looked for Ferreira’s representatives or Grêmio, the striker’s team, for a possible deal”, said the journalist on his YouTube news channel last Tuesday night (19). Many fans celebrate the fact that Immortal’s number 10 does not come to Verdão and believe that if Veron leaves, the best option is to hire Paulinho, who is leaving Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany.

“Paulinho ex-Vasco costs €5m and is thousands of times more of a player”, said one fan. “Bayern wants 5M in Paulinho, Palmeiras has to go all out”, evaluated another Palmeirense. Another member of the crowd, pondered that Leila Pereira is right not to bring Ferrerinha and that the player’s name should never be aired in the current two-time champion of Libertadores: “If they pay 12 million euros in this pereba I give upthe” he stated.