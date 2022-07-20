Julia Roberts returns to romantic comedies with Clooney – NiT

The duo has starred in several films. Watch the first trailer for “Ticket to Paradise” here.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts starred in cinema for the first time more than 20 years ago, in “Ocean’s Eleven”. It was not, however, the last time they did so. In 2004, they returned to assume the same roles in “Ocean’s Twelve“. They also shared the screen in “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” (2002) and “Money Monster” (2016). The two great Hollywood stars have teamed up again for “Bilhete Para o Paraíso”, a romantic comedy that hits Portuguese cinemas on September 15th.

In this production, Roberts and Clooney play a divorced couple who travel to Bali to stop their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from impulsively marrying a man she met while on vacation in the paradise destination.

The trailer is full of elements of the genre as it could not be otherwise. They catch the same plane by chance and as soon as they meet they immediately show their animosity. However, greater values ​​rise, and end up making peace temporarily.

“Ticket to Heaven” marks Julia Roberts’ long-awaited return to romantic comedies after “Notting Hill”, released in 1999, which established the actress as the queen of the genre.

In conversation with “The New York Times”, the actress explained why it took so long to get back to making a film of this type. “People think that just because I haven’t done romantic comedies in the last few years, that means I’ve stopped wanting to do them. If I had read any scripts that were at the level of ‘Notting Hill,’ I would have done it,” she said.

The fact that George Clooney is in this new film also influenced his decision. “I thought this would only work for George, and he thought it would only work for me. And we managed to come together”, he concludes.