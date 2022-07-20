Julia Roberts to be awarded Oscar Museum Icon

posted on 07/20/2022 17:07



Júlia Roberts will receive the Icon award – (Credit: Reproduction)

American actress Julia Roberts will be honored with the Icon Award from the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, popularly known as the Oscar Museum. The awards ceremony takes place on October 15 in Los Angeles. The Icon award recognizes an artist who has a significant artistic repertoire on a global level.

So far, the winners of the four awards of the event have been announced. In addition to Julia Roberts with the Icon Award, the late and prestigious American actor Steve McQueen receives the Vantage Award, which recognizes an artist who has helped to challenge dominant narratives in cinema. Actress Tilda Swinton receives the Visionary Award, which celebrates an artist whose work has contributed to the advancement of the art of film, and producer Miky Lee receives the Pillar Award, which honors an artist for exemplary leadership and support of the Academy’s museum.

This is the second annual gala held by the Museum, which allocates funds to initiatives for education, celebration and preservation of cinema and art. The inaugural edition, in 2021, awarded Sophia Loren with the Visionary Award, Tom Hanks, Annette Benning and Bob Iger with the Pillar Awards, Haile Gerima with the Vantage Award.

Julia Roberts’ most recent role is as Martha Mitchell in the series gaslit, from the Star Limited Series. His next performance will be opposite George Clooney in the comedy Ticket to paradisewhich premieres on September 15 in Brazil.