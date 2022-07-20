Juventus announce signing of Brazilian defender Bremer, ex-Torino | italian football

After selling De Ligt to Bayern Munich, Juventus officially announced a replacement on Wednesday. The club closed with the 25-year-old Brazilian defender Bremer, who was in Torino.

The deal was closed for 41 million euros (about R$ 227 million at the current price), plus variables of eight million. Bremer, who was also a target for Internazionale, signed until 2027 and will wear the number 3 at the Old Lady – the number before was Chiellini, who left the club for Los Angeles FC.

Bremer, with the Juventus jersey number 3

Bremer had a verbal agreement with Internazionale since March, but Torino play hard in the negotiation and open space for other interested parties. PSG, Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea even took polls. After completing the sale of De Ligt to Bayern Munich, Juventus made the onslaught and reached the amount intended by Torino.

The defender’s priority was to continue in the Italian league. The Bahian from Itapitanga was the target of great teams since last season and even negotiated his departure from Torino in the last window, earlier this year. He had a contract until June and, in early February, extended it until 2024 to ensure that the Turin team can cash in on his sale.

Atlético-MG and São Paulo would have small slices of the sum in FIFA’s solidarity mechanism for training clubs, each with around 1%. Bremer scored three goals and scored one assist last season for Torino and was named Serie A’s best defender.