‘Law & Order’ crew member killed while filming in New York

A crew member from the television series “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was fatally shot Tuesday at a filming location in Brooklyn, leaving real-life NYC police officers to investigate a crime scene on the set. of a program centered on fictional representations of his department.

Police identified the victim as Johnny Pizarro, 31, of Queens. He worked as a parking production assistant (responsible for keeping the place free so that the production cars can park). According to police, he was sitting in his car at around 5:15 am on Tuesday when someone approached, opened the door and shot him in the neck and head.

Pizarro was taken to Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead at around 6 a.m., police said, adding that no arrests had been made as of late Tuesday. The surrounding police station has one of the lowest homicide rates in New York City, according to police data from January 2021 to May 2022.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” is a series starring Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler, a fictional NYPD detective. Its third season premieres in September.

NBC and Universal Television issued a joint statement: “We were terribly saddened and shocked to learn that one of our collaborators was the victim of a crime this morning and died. We are working with local police as they continue to investigate.”

While it was unclear whether the murder was related to Pizarro’s role on the show or if the attacker knew him, it was the latest high-profile death on a film set since Halyna Hutchins, a filmmaker, was killed on the set of the western film. Rust last year.

In that episode, which left another crew member injured, a gun was fired with live ammunition, rather than a dummy bullet, by actor Alec Baldwin, who denied pulling the trigger. Last March, his lawyers argued that he should be protected from financial responsibility in the shooting. (With international agencies).