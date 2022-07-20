Leader talks about negotiation with Corinthians for Fausto Vera: “Let’s see how far they go” | Corinthians

Cristian Malaspina, president of Argentinos Juniors, spoke for the first time about the possible departure of Fausto Vera. With Corinthians and Genk, from Belgium, interested, the club and the player analyze the offers looking for a “balance”.

– In the next few days, surely, we may have news. It’s a good offer for the club and for him to grow economically and footballingly. We have to find a perfect balance between sporty and economical, for everyone to be happy. I feel that we are getting closer and closer,” he said.

In its initial bid, Corinthians presented an offer of 4 million euros (about R$ 22.1 million) to the Argentine club, which has a contract with the athlete until the end of 2023.

– I don’t know which football he will go to, as they are two very similar and competitive offers. surely we will meet with the staff of Corinthians in the next few days to see how far they go. Then we will make a decision – he completed, in an interview with the TyC Sports channel, from Argentina, after the victory over Boca Juniors.

1 of 2 Fausto Vera during the match of Argentinos Juniors against Boca Juniors last Tuesday — Photo: Disclosure/Argentinos Juniors Fausto Vera during Argentinos Juniors’ match against Boca Juniors last Tuesday — Photo: Disclosure/Argentinos Juniors

Fausto Vera’s team, after the last victory, took first place in the second phase of the Argentine Championship. And the midfielder has gained more and more prominence in the Argentine press.

Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, confirmed his interest in Vera, in an interview with ge, but adopted a cautious tone.

The search for a midfielder happens after the club is, for a period, with few options in midfield. Paulinho, a midfielder hired at the beginning of the year, suffered a knee injury and underwent surgery, returning only next season.

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

