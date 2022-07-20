Leak shows Samsung Watch Series 5 without rotating bezel

Samsung’s next line of smartwatches is just around the corner, set to launch on August 10th. However, rumors already point out that the new South Korean smartwatches will not have the rotating bezel – present in the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, for example.

According to alleged renderings of the new Galaxy Watch 5, released by the website 91 Mobilesthe gadget will have a similar design to the watches launched last year, having thin cases, simple side buttons, but without the presence of the rotating bezel.

This ring-shaped frame is for navigating the watch’s interface, reducing the need to touch the screen. The feature has been well received by users as it helps to reduce the amount of fingerprints and smudges on the screen. However, this frame should not be present even on the Pro version of the new Samsung Watch.

Other rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

According to Tom’s Guide, the Series 5 will have 3 models of smartwatches, two of them in different sizes – 40 and 44 mm. In addition, there will be a “Pro” model, which will be able to be built with premium materials – such as sapphire glass and titanium – as well as being the largest smartwatch released to date by Samsung, with 45 mm.

On the features side, there is speculation that the devices will feature a new health sensor, likely to measure the user’s body temperature. There are rumors that Samsung is also developing a system to measure blood glucose, but it is unknown if it will be present in the new devices.

Additionally, the Pro model of the watch is expected to be 572mAh, which is a 60% larger battery than the Galaxy Watch 4. The three new versions are expected to support faster 10W charging, meaning the watches will spend less time connected to the charger and more time on the wrist.

Prices start at 300 euros (BRL 1,625 in direct conversion) for the smallest and most basic version, and 490 euros for the Pro version (BRL 2,654).