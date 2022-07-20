Lewandowski is introduced at Barcelona: “In football, we always have to be hungry” | spanish football

Lewandowski is ready to debut for Barcelona. In a quick event this Wednesday, in Fort Lauderdale, in the United States, the club presented the striker, the main signing for the season, and the Polish ex-Bayern Munich player reiterated his satisfaction at being in the Catalan team.

– For me, a striker, I always want to score goals and help the team win games. If I score the goals and help the team win games, it’s the best solution. I am very happy for this new challenge – commented the 33-year-old player.

“In football, you always have to be hungry, and I’m still hungry. My mentality is always to win, to score goals. I’m in the right position for that now,” Lewandowski said.

Lewandowski was announced by Barcelona last Saturday, but only last Tuesday was the transfer completed. The Pole has signed a four-year contract and hopes to be available for the friendly against Real Madrid next Saturday.

– I’m ready to be part of the team and participate in training. I hope I’m on the field in the next training session. I’m ready to play in the next game. Everything that has happened in the last few days has been incredible. I’m ready for everything to come,” Lewandowski reiterated.

The Pole followed Barcelona’s 6-0 rout against Inter Miami and was encouraged by what he saw of the team.

– We have work to do. I saw yesterday that the team has great potential, has great quality. I’m ready to be part of this great club, with great history, making a new history and on the way to titles. I’m really happy.

Barcelona will play three more friendlies in the United States: against Real Madrid (24th), Juventus (26th) and RB New York (30th).

Afterwards, Barcelona will return to Spain to face Mexico’s Pumas for the Joan Gamper Trophy, a traditional friendly before the start of the season. The official debut in 2022/23 will be against Rayo Vallecano, on the 13th, for the Spanish Championship.