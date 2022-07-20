Libra and Forte Futebol clubs take the first step to define the future of the Brasileirão: ‘Principles very close’

Representatives of clubs from the Brazilian Football League (Libra) and the Liga Forte Futebol do Brasil (LFF) met this Monday to discuss the future of the Brazilian Championship.

Several topics were brought to the table so that a union between the blocks is closer and closer to being achieved.

“The meeting was very good, historic in my opinion. There was a lot of convergence of ideas, the principles are very close to being the same and the objective is that now we can take this to the other clubs, so that we have continuity in the formation process of the League. I see all this with a lot of optimism, because the clubs are thinking in a similar way. What could be distant at some point, is now much more possible to be part of a unique proposal of a unique League of 40 clubs. Internacional is working collectively with all the associations to make this happen”, said Alessandro Barcellos, president of Colorado.

Marcelo Paz, president of Fortaleza, went in the same direction. “It was a very positive meeting. We came proposed to the dialogue, the clubs also came with this objective. It was a meeting where everyone sought understanding. Together we can make the Campeonato Brasileiro an even stronger league,” he commented.

At the moment, Grêmio, Botafogo, Flamengo, Vasco, Cruzeiro, Corinthians, Palmeiras, Santos, São Paulo, Red Bull Bragantino, Guarani, Ponte Preta, Novorizontino and Ituano are part of Libra.

América-MG, Atlético-MG, Atlético-GO, Athletico-PR, Avai, Brusque, Ceará, Chapecoense, Coritiba, CRB, Criciúma, CSA, Cuiabá, Fluminense, Fortaleza, Goiás, Internacional, Juventude, Londrina, Náutico, Operário , Sampaio Côrrea, Sport, Tombense and Vila Nova are part of the LFF.

The tendency is for the blocks to meet again soon to continue the discussions. The expectation is that a consensus will be formed that will lead the 40 clubs from the two main divisions of Brazilian football to form a single league that organizes national football.