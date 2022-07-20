Lies Revealed in Ted and Barney Stories

Even after nearly a full decade since its 9th and final season, How I Met Your Mother is still one of the most beloved comedy series in the world. In that sense, many discussions and theories continue to come and go, recently, having been the actor Neil Patrick Harrisour beloved Barney Stinson, who revealed his controversial opinion. After all, could Ted Mosby have you lied in your stories?

At first, the sitcom Carter Bays and Craig Thomas was welcomed by the public as “The substitute for friends“. However, throughout its 208 episodes, the series showed that despite clear similarities – especially in structure -, its Geek spirit and core stand out from these comparisons. As a result, we see his formula being replicated today by his spin-off, “How I Met Your Father“.

Indeed, it is indisputable that How I Met Your Mother it still holds relevance today (despite its dated jokes). So come with us, Streaming Brazilto know how Ted Mosby could have invented his “adventures” – or rather, misadventures – with Barney Stinsonsecond Neil Patrick Harris. Let’s go… wait a little bit… there!

Ted mosby lied about Yours stories with Barney?

[Nota: haverá diversos possíveis spoilers adiante]

In fact, fans of HIMYM recognize that much of its brilliance and particularities come directly from the way the story is told to us: through a protagonist and narrator, the Ted of the future in 2030. Therefore, we, viewers, follow his past with his 2 children, Luke and penny. Through memories of his youth in NY.

Therefore, throughout the 9 seasons we see several examples of times when mosby got confused or forgot details of the situations he was recounting. Therefore, deciding to take shortcuts or skip parts so that their arguments do not lose relevance. Such as when he renamed a woman as Blah Blah or got the order of appearances wrongopen it.

Anyway, How I Met Your Mother never tried to hide that Ted – just like anyone else – reduced everything to his point of view. And, even though the series brings few changes made by him, many fans questioned if the protagonist invented much of what he narrated. In this sense, there could be amorous defeats overshadowed by Barney Stinson?

Neil Patrick Harris believe what Ted Mosby lied in HIMYM

Well, who joined the wave of fans was the person involved in the issue, the interpreter of the womanizer Barney Stinson, Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl and Matrix: Resurrections). Once, when commenting on how his character’s behavior has been considered quite problematic and dated over the years, he revealed that “not everything was real”. That is, having been a lot of dissimulation:

“My opinion is that not everything was real on How I Met Your Mother. Whereas, the basis of the structure is Ted remembering the stories for his children. Thus, he ends up fictionalizing our narrative. And telling about this friend who was his wingman. The one who celebrated and made of his experiences in events”opined. “Then, I think of Barney as some sort of anti-hero, and that when he failed Ted would come up with a way to make him succeed.”, Harris completed. – via The Guardian

As seen, the opinion of Neil Patrick Harrisalong with so many purposeful inconsistencies which How I Met Your Mother incorporated into the stories of mosbydenote that many of the scenes we saw may have come from the creative mind of Ted. For now, the spin-off (How I Met Your Father) is the one who can solve our doubts by stating previous details through other points of view. Of course, from both groups.

Furthermore, the actor also showed in the interview that the personality of Barney – which is considered toxic today – was not reflected behind the scenes. Since, inevitably, even with the “people being offended” today, the experience as a whole has been filled with “very good energy”and without any “bad intentions”. So can he come back?

Barney will return at the spin off?

Recently, in line with the previous statement, Neil Patrick Harris has also announced that he does not believe in the possibility of returning to the role of Barney Stinson in the current spin-off of How I Met Your Mother. Because, in his view, his character is already dated enough to no longer fit him:

“Returning as Barney Stinson in a cameo worries me […] for his delusions of grandeur always cause confusion. So unless he’s adjusted or entered a convent, I’m not sure. [se a tal ideia funcionaria]”reflected (early of this year). “I really think he would be… stuck in 2022”, Hillary Duffa sophie in How I Met Your Fatheradded in an interview with the actor’s newsletter. – via wondercade

[🚨 Aviso: SPOILERS do final da 1ª temporada 🚨]

Yet also, that doesn’t mean that your former co-workers How I Met Your Mother cannot come to the spin-off (which has a 2nd season in production). Since the current show has even brought Cobie Smulders, Kyle Merritt MacLachlan and Laura Bell Bundy back like Robin ScherbatskyO Captain and becky [barcos, barcos, barcos!] yet.

Barney will participate in Snake Kai?

Finally, like all good fans of HIMYM know, Barney Stinson believes that the positions of villains and heroes in some classic films are reversed, especially in the franchise Karate Kid. Therefore, the protagonist of Snake Kai, William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), has participated more than once in the series.

Thus, there are those who believe that the derivative of Netflix arose due to the seed planted before, by How I Met Your Mother. Because of this, there is a great desire on the part of the fans that Neil Patrick Harris participate in the current success karate (as Barney, or even otherwise). In any case, visit the link in the post below and learn all about this subject.

Of course, you will also be interested in:

How I Met Your Mother: Will Barney Be In Cobra Kai Season 5? The Good Doctor: The Untold Truth About The Medical Series

Hey, love architects and crooks on duty, want to stay tuned in the main news and curiosities from the world of How I Met Your Mother? So, follow the Streaming Brazilright here and in the YouTube.