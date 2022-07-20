Lisca rips the verb about controversy and shoots the president of Sport

Lisca revealed that he made the payment of the contractual termination out of his own pocket, and that he was informed about Santos’ interest, but that he would not negotiate straight away.

Lisca is seeing his name increasingly inflamed to occupy the position of coach of the saints, which should happen soon. However, this process has a complicated controversy with the sport, its directors and fans. In an interview with the website “GE”, the coach, who is now officially out of the Recife team, tore up the whole situation.

Lisca regretted the way he left the Pernambuco club, after being in charge in only four games, and revealed that he only started to negotiate with Santos and inform the Sport board after the 0-0 draw against new village, on Retiro Island. According to him, this decision was made “so as not to interfere with the preparation for the game”.

Channel – SportBuzz

The coach also revealed that he paid out of his own pocket the R$ 150,000 release clause. According to him, on Sunday, the 17th, his manager, Jorge Machadospoke about Santos’ interest in signing him, but because of Sport’s game any conversation for a deal would only happen after the match, but with the leak of the news before the game, “the situation got out of control”.

“They reported that I was already in agreement with Santos, which was a big lie. My agent received the call from Santos on Sunday and told me. I told him to gather all the information, but only pass me by after the game (against Vila Nova). If Santos accepted my conditions, it would be after the game. said.

Lisca during the press conference by Sport (Credit: Transmissão/Youtube/Sport)

“So much so that it was only after the match that I spoke to President Yuri (Romão) and asked for my termination. I asked if he would release me from the fine. As he didn’t release it, I paid, out of my own pocket, the R$ 150 thousand. they knew nothing. The preparation for the game had been c….”, commented the coach on how the news spread.

Sport Club do Recife officially pronounces on the departure of coach Lisca. Watch: https://t.co/biO7SvDE84pic.twitter.com/ULoB2WgpYQ — Sport Club do Recife (@sportrecife) July 19, 2022

Due to the leak of the news of an agreement with Santos, the coach began to be harassed by the Sport fans, with cursing, “mercenary” screams and even being hit with a glass of beer. According to him, his daughters and wife, who were at the stadium to watch the match, were also harassed.

“It was boring. My daughters and my wife had to leave cornered, crying. Suddenly the stadium turned against me and I didn’t understand anything. Since I hadn’t agreed anything with Santos before the game. It was an unbearable situation. if I hadn’t agreed with Santos I would have left Sport”, said.

countered

Before finishing, Lisca insisted on denying the version given by the president of Sport, Yuri Romao, which would have created a whole situation to force Sport to fire the commander. The coach was outraged by the accusation that he would have even hired people to harass him on purpose and be able to leave the club.

“Poor Sport’s president. So I hired the guys to throw beer at me, to curse me and make the whole chorus against me and corner my family? Where did he get that? I paid the fine. I resigned from Sport. “, said Lisca after learning of the official statement made by the president of the Recife club on the matter.

Get news from SportBuzz on WhatsApp! To be part of the channel CLICK HERE!