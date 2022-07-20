López and Merentiel give Palmeiras options and can even play together

There is very little left for the Palmeiras fan to finally see the reinforcements hired for this transfer window on the field. And they are not ordinary reinforcements, they are the dreamed-up center forwards that have been requested for a long time. The expectation is not for nothing, since Miguel Merentiel and José Manuel López will give Abel Ferreira a new range of options in attack, including being able to play together in the sector.

Hired in May and June, respectively, Merentiel and López arrived at the club early precisely to adapt more easily and have time to join the team and the coaching staff, who have been together for almost two years. So, there is not much to expect, they should go to the game against América-MG this Thursday, at Independência, for the Brasileirão.

“I really like looking for players, they’ve been training for almost a month, which helps them adapt to São Paulo, CT, colleagues, training intensity, game ideas and it’s very good,” said Abel Ferreira , in a press conference after the victory over Cuiabá.

And they are available at a time when there is a need for replacement parts, as Rony and Rafael Navarro, who had been acting in the role of 9, are injured. Both will already fill this gap against Coelho and in the next matches of the Brazilian.

“(They) come at a good time, we are ahead without Ron, injured by the number of games, there are no miracles. We have two more players, especially for a position that we have to have other solutions and they will surely help us”, completed the coach.

The first help that the gringo duo will give is the possibility of replacement, which today practically does not exist. Navarro wasn’t responding, and Ron was practically the only solution to be the reference in the attack. With Merentiel, who has characteristics more similar to shirt 10, but is more of a center forward, and López, who is more of an area, they will be different options to be able to change the game.

Not to mention that this practically means the end of improvisation in the sector. In the last games, Veron and Veiga were taking turns in the role of “false 9”. With López and Merentiel that won’t happen, only if it’s an option for Abel, but certainly Veiga won’t be displaced from the middle and the players will be in their proper positions.

In fact, if Abel wants to, they have already guaranteed that they can even play together in Verdão’s attack. Merentiel attacks a lot from depth, leaves the area, while Flaco is more fixed, likes the aerial ball, although he has already played as a second striker in Lanús. In other words, its features complement each other, offering one more option.

“We can also play together, I’ve played for Lanús with two strikers, I already know, I know how to do it, it’s being prepared for what Abel says, for whatever the team needs, for whatever the match needs, I’m not selfish in not thinking about group,” said López.

“We would get along very well if we played together. The focus is on the day to day, working to the maximum. We have Rony in great form, Navarro is a very good striker, Flaco is another good striker. the match is, he can choose one or the other, or whichever is better. And we will be prepared for the day when we have to join the team and give our best”, said Merentiel.

With all this, the truth is that Palmeiras and Abel Ferreira win the pieces they asked for and needed in recent times. Faced with these possibilities of variation and game change, Verdão can gain an extra breath to seek the two titles that remain for this second half of the year: Brasileirão and Copa Libertadores.