Luis Suárez is offered to Borussia Dortmund in the face of Haller’s drama, says TV | german football

The Striker’s Drama Haller, who discovered a tumor in his testicles this week , can take a world football star to Borussia Dortmund. According to information from “Sky Sports” in Germany, the veteran Luis Suárez was offered to the German team by different agents, as a possible replacement for the Ivorian.

According to the TV channel, Borussia are now considering the possibility of counting on the services of the 35-year-old, who left Atletico Madrid at the end of last season. However, there would still be no indications that the athlete can transfer or not to Germany, where he has never played in his career.

Hiring the Uruguayan star would be an emergency solution given the unpredictability of Haller’s next steps. Announced as a signing this month, the 28-year-old Ivorian striker has been signed to replace star Haaland, who left for Manchester City. However, Haller discovered a tumor in his testicles during tests this week and had to leave the preseason.

Borussia Dortmund only said that Haller will undergo further tests in the coming days, without giving details on possible treatment or time for recovery. The player was honored by the German team and Ajax, the club for which he stood out in recent years.

