MacBook Air with M2 chip taken apart revealing why SSD is slower this generation

Initial tests have already indicated that the SSD of the MacBook Air with M2 chip is slower than the model with the M1 chip and today we can verify why thanks to the video of the youtuber Max Tech, who dismantled this version and finally we were able to check more details of the notebook more Apple’s recent

One of the first details noticed is the new logic board with Apple’s Silicon M2 chip, which brings superior performance in contrast to the 256 GB SSD with a single NAND storage chip, which is responsible for the slower speeds than the MacBook Air. with M1, which has two such chips.

This change reduces the SSD speed of the new notebook between 30% and 50% compared to the previous model with 256 GB. The choice has not yet been justified by Apple, but it is speculated that it was motivated to reduce costs in the manufacture of the new model or by the global shortage of chips.

Another disadvantage is that these components are soldered onto the MacBook Air motherboard, which makes it practically impossible for most users to replace these components.