“Made a query”; Jorge Jesus asks Fenerbahçe defender and Santos can win ‘heavy’

Admin 26 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

saints

Former Flamengo commander has asked the Turks for a series of reinforcements

Alexandre Vieira

Per Alexandre Vieira

Jorge Jesus asked to hire a Santos calf (Photo: Joao Vitor Rezende Borba/AGIF)
Jorge Jesus asked to hire a Santos calf (Photo: Joao Vitor Rezende Borba/AGIF)
Alexandre Vieira

In recent days, the starting defender and captain of the Brazilian under-20 team, Kaiky was sold for 7 million euros (R$ 37 million) to Almería, from Spain. O saints has R$ 26 million and 20% futures. The athlete has already been announced by the Spanish Club for the European season.

Fish can now bill with one more defender. In recent days, midfielder Willian Arão, from Flamengo, was negotiated with Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, at the request of coach Jorge Jesus. The Portuguese has analyzed some pieces in Brazilian football and asked for the arrival of a defender to the Turks.

According to information initially published by Globo Esporte, Fenerbahçe-TUR is interested in hiring defender Gustavo Henrique, from Flamengo. The red-black board would be willing to accept talks from 3 million euros (about R$ 16.6 million at the current price).

That way, Santos keeps an eye out, as he can win a hefty sum. Gustavo Henrique was revealed by Peixe, where he went through all the basic categories, in addition to having stayed at the Club until 2020. With that, Peixe is entitled to a percentage due to the FIFA solidarity mechanism.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

“I knew this would happen…;” Arão’s debut makes Fenerbahçe fans ‘shoot’ comments and situation reaches Flamengo fans

Flamengo Flamengo faces the lantern of the Brasileirão this Wednesday (20), at 20:30, at the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved